Not enough time to get full coronavirus booster protection before Christmas

Columbia, Missouri (KMIZ)

Christmas is just over two weeks and health officials are recommending people to take a booster shot of the coronavirus to be protected during the holidays.

More people were eligible to get booster shots after the FDA approved Pfizer / BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine boosters for 16 and 17 years old on Thursday.

According to health experts, boosters can take up to two weeks to be fully effective, and only a few more days to be shot and fully protected before Christmas. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities continue to promote boosters as the best way to get protection from the coronavirus, especially prior to holiday gatherings.

according to Health and Senior Services DepartmentMore than 800,000 people received booster shots in Missouri. The CDC reports that 48.9 million people nationwide received booster shots. Most of the daily shots in Missouri are now boosters because vaccination rates remain slightly above 50%.

Recently, booster shots have increased significantly in the United States. The White House said 2.2 million shots were fired last Thursday. This includes 1 million booster shots. It was the highest total number of daily shots since May.

Shots are available in pharmacies and many clinics.

