The current COVID surge in Ohio is as severe as the previous surge.





As the end of the year approaches, health officials have re-requested Ohio residents to vaccinate as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the state. “Our COVID-19 hospitalization continues to be driven primarily by unvaccinated Ohio citizens,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health Director. Over the last few weeks, Ohio has reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for several days. This is some of the highest levels since the fall peak in September, supported by the Delta variant. Hospitalization is also a concern, especially in northeastern Ohio, Vanderhoff said. Currently, more than 4,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and the number is increasing. The last increase in hospitalization was on January 12, the peak of last winter when the vaccine was just available. more:Since the surge in COVID-19 in January, the number of Ohio hospitalized on Wednesday is higher than ever. In fact, stores nationwide Reported Ohio is one of six states that account for more than half of the recent surge in hospitalizations. Ohio and its vicinity Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, New York, and Illinois account for 35% of the population of states with increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and 60% of the increase in COVID-19 patients. Occupies. NBC analysis showed. Part of the problem is the colder climate around the Great Lakes, driving people indoors, Vanderhoff said. Currently, Ohio is the 16th least vaccinated state. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. It “has a dangerous burden on the state’s health system,” Vanderhoff said, calling the surge “slightly serious” as the previous surge. The problem was particularly severe in the northern part of the state, he said, with about 62% of newly reported hospitalizations. Hospitals should limit patient visits, divert patients to distant hospitals, or accept only patients who meet certain levels of criteria. In counties below the state vaccination rate, hospitalization rates are 35% to 40% higher, mortality rates are 94% higher, and the initial vaccination rate is currently 58.5%. Vanderhoff advised Ohio to take a test before gathering on holidays. So far, there are no newly discovered Omicron variants in the state, but it is important to be vaccinated prior to the discovery of the mutant in Ohio. “When is that a problem, isn’t it?” He said. Titus Wu is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, serving the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, and 18 other relevant news organizations throughout Ohio.

