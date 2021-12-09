Health
Anti-iditopic immune response in SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination
Anti-idiotype (Ab2) antibody development and idiotype-based immunomodulation have antiviral therapeutic effects on SARS-CoV-2 infection SARS-CoV-2 vaccineAccording to the article published in, New England Journal of Medicine..
According to the anti-idiotype immune response framework hypothesis, when an antibody is induced in response to infection (called an Ab1 antibody), recombination of its variable region antibody-binding domain is specific to the Ab1 antibody as a down-regulation mechanism. You can make antibodies. Similar scenarios have been proposed for T cells, but with more functionality. Researchers have stated that “some paratopes of anti-idiotype (or” Ab2 “) antibodies that result from Ab1-specific, or antigen-binding domains, are structurally similar to the paratope of the original antigen itself. There is a possibility. ” In addition, these Ab2 antibodies can bind to the same receptors that the antigen originally targeted and cause serious effects.
In the case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, researchers hypothesized that an anti-idiotype response could affect angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor function. Researchers have pointed out that ACE2 plays an important role in the regulation of angiotensin response, and its involvement can affect many physiological effects.
Please continue reading
Depiction of potential anti-idiotype responses, according to researchers, presents several challenges due to the polyclonal nature of the response, dynamic kinetics, co-existence of Ab1 and Ab2 antibodies, and variable expression of ACE2 across tissues and cell types. Facing Vaccine construct variability can also have different effects on Ab2 production.
“Therefore, it would be wise to fully characterize the response of all antibodies and T cells,” the researchers said. [SARS-CoV-2 and its] A vaccine that contains an Ab2 response over time. They conclude that: “… Idiotype-based immunomodulation of both humoral and cellular responses has antiviral effects and SARS-CoV-2 infection and a vaccine that protects us from it.”
reference
Murphy WJ, Longo DL. Possible Roles of Anti-Idiotype Antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination.. N Engl J Med.. Published online on November 24, 2021. doi: 10.1056 / NEJMcibr2113694.
Sources
2/ https://www.infectiousdiseaseadvisor.com/home/topics/covid19/antiidiotype-immune-responses-on-antiviral-efficacy-in-sars-cov-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]