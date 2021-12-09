Anti-iditopic immune response in SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination

Anti-idiotype (Ab2) antibody development and idiotype-based immunomodulation have antiviral therapeutic effects on SARS-CoV-2 infection SARS-CoV-2 vaccineAccording to the article published in, New England Journal of Medicine..

According to the anti-idiotype immune response framework hypothesis, when an antibody is induced in response to infection (called an Ab1 antibody), recombination of its variable region antibody-binding domain is specific to the Ab1 antibody as a down-regulation mechanism. You can make antibodies. Similar scenarios have been proposed for T cells, but with more functionality. Researchers have stated that “some paratopes of anti-idiotype (or” Ab2 “) antibodies that result from Ab1-specific, or antigen-binding domains, are structurally similar to the paratope of the original antigen itself. There is a possibility. ” In addition, these Ab2 antibodies can bind to the same receptors that the antigen originally targeted and cause serious effects.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, researchers hypothesized that an anti-idiotype response could affect angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor function. Researchers have pointed out that ACE2 plays an important role in the regulation of angiotensin response, and its involvement can affect many physiological effects.

Please continue reading

Depiction of potential anti-idiotype responses, according to researchers, presents several challenges due to the polyclonal nature of the response, dynamic kinetics, co-existence of Ab1 and Ab2 antibodies, and variable expression of ACE2 across tissues and cell types. Facing Vaccine construct variability can also have different effects on Ab2 production.

“Therefore, it would be wise to fully characterize the response of all antibodies and T cells,” the researchers said. [SARS-CoV-2 and its] A vaccine that contains an Ab2 response over time. They conclude that: “… Idiotype-based immunomodulation of both humoral and cellular responses has antiviral effects and SARS-CoV-2 infection and a vaccine that protects us from it.”

reference

Murphy WJ, Longo DL. Possible Roles of Anti-Idiotype Antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination.. N Engl J Med.. Published online on November 24, 2021. doi: 10.1056 / NEJMcibr2113694.