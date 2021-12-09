Health
Experts warn against relaxing the restrictions on NSW Covid as the combination of La Niña and Omicron phenomena causes a surge in cases.health
The La Niña phenomenon could surge Covid’s cases by forcing people indoors to avoid rain at the same time as the epidemiological subspecies spread in Australia, easing social distance measurements to health officials. Epidemiologists have warned to delay.
La Niña Weather pattern Means relatively experienced in northern and eastern Australia Cool, damp, stormy summer.. Epidemiologists say it can cause a surge in Covid cases by attracting more people indoors, creating higher humidity and keeping virus particles in the air longer.
New South Wales will relax its Covid rules from Wednesday. Unvaccinated residents will then enjoy the same freedom as the resident who received the jab.
Masks are only required for public transport, airports, and unvaccinated hospitality staff. In addition, QR code check-in is only required in high-risk settings such as hospitals and elderly care, but density restrictions are completely removed.
Over 93% of people over the age of 16 in New South Wales are fully vaccinated, but the number of daily infections, which has remained at hundreds in recent weeks, is increasing. There were 260 new cases on Tuesday, 403 on Wednesday, and 420 on Thursday.
Professor Peter Collignon, an infectious disease doctor and microbiologist at the Australian National University, said the recent increase in cases in New South Wales is the result of continued rain over the past few weeks associated with the La Nina phenomenon. I believe.
“One of the reasons we see more cases in Sydney these days is due to bad weather. We are all indoors. [and] Surprisingly, more cases are seen as soon as people gather indoors, “he said. Good ventilation reduces the risk of infection outdoors.
According to Corignon, the surge in infections associated with increased summer rainfall is unlikely to be as severe as in harsh winters in Europe and North America. However, it may still be noticeable and require appropriate configuration-specific precautions.
“”[La Niña] More cases may be seen this summer … When the outside is miserable, you are often inside and doing it with others for hours in an alcohol-crowded environment. .. The bigger the group, the greater the risk, “says Corignon.
Corignon acknowledges that there is a persistent Covid infection and widely supports relaxing the restrictions on the months when people gather outdoors. This is primarily due to high vaccination rates, low hospitalization rates (currently 151 Covid patients in New South Wales hospitals), and even lower mortality rates.
But in response to the dramatic rewind of the rules set in New South Wales next week, he said, “In more dangerous and more serious consequences, precautions need to be taken.” .. Collignon said this is especially true for hospitals and medical facilities.
Mary-Louise McClaus, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of New South Wales and Advisor to the World health The organization agrees that rainy weather can increase the spread of Covid during the summer. This is not only forcing indoor rallies, but also due to the air changes associated with La Niña.
“Certainly, with changes in immune acids, the particles are protected by water molecules in the air, so this virus can have more charge. When they charge better rather than dry. , They stay in the air a little longer, “she said.
However, McLaws pointed out that when the humidity is very high, the air is too moist and the Covid particles can become heavy and quickly pushed to the ground. She said physicists are still studying the exact effect of humidity on the spread of Covid.
Anyway, McLaws said the potential for greater transmission during the summer, coupled with the fact that Omicron’s infectivity, pathogenicity and vaccine resistance have not yet been identified. In high-density shops and hospitality facilities.
“It’s definitely not wise to proceed with relaxation. It’s very easy to ask Australians to keep wearing masks and wait until they know more about Omicron, and for those who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet, I wear a mask until I know more, “she said.
“It’s too knights to abandon these truly successful infection prevention strategies.”
McLaws said wearing masks and applying density restrictions is a relatively light burden compared to the tighter blockades implemented earlier this year.
McLaws also argued that low vaccination rates among younger and more socially mobile people were a potential problem. “Australian people are anxious to relax and enjoy after a year of blockade. This is a potentially problematic time,” she said.
