Health
Influenza vaccination rates are lowest for individuals without regular health care providers
The results of the analysis suggest that pharmacists can play an important role in increasing vaccination each year.
Virtual of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) According to a survey released in mid-2021, influenza immunization rates are low for people with regular health care providers and low for people without health care providers. It is more than twice as high. Clinical conferences and exhibitions.
According to the survey results, about 44.5% of people with a health care provider are vaccinated against influenza, but only about 20.5% of people without a health care provider are vaccinated.
“This study reminds us that under-vaccination and vaccine hesitation are not limited to COVID-19,” said Sinmileoluwa Okegbile, Ph.D. candidate at Midwestern University, Arizona, in a statement.
“Vaccines can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, but influenza immunization rates are low among people living in the United States. Our study requires a new approach to counteract hesitation. It suggests sex, “says Okegbile.
Researchers have begun research to help pharmacists identify predictors of influenza vaccination that will help coordinate efforts to increase vaccination rates.
Anna Legreid Dopp, Senior Director of Clinical Guidelines and Quality Improvement at ASHP, who was not involved in the study, said pharmacists are well-equipped to address the gaps identified in the study.
“Pharmacists are available to most people, even if they have no consistent relationship with other healthcare providers. Pharmacists have a unique opportunity to start a conversation about vaccines and order and administer vaccines. “She said. “Open and respectful discussions about vaccines containing both COVID-19 and influenza, while facilitating patient access, are the best way to increase vaccination rates.”
Research results show that demographic characteristics and risk perception are the most prominent factors that can affect vaccine hesitation.
To determine influenza vaccination rates, researchers analyzed more than 2.5 million health survey records from the CDC’s 2015, 2017, and 2019 behavioral risk factor monitoring systems. All individuals included in this study were from the United States and were 18 years of age or older.
The findings showed that influenza vaccination was lowest among black and Latin individuals at 32% and 31%, respectively, compared to 41% for white individuals.
Vaccination rates increased with the number of medical conditions experienced by the individual. About 82% of people with four or more obesity-related symptoms were vaccinated against the flu.
The rate also increased steadily with age, with about 60% of individuals aged 65 and over being vaccinated, compared to less than one-third of individuals aged 18-25.
“Knowing the predictors of influenza vaccination gives pharmacists information that can help them develop targeted services to support people who are unlikely to be vaccinated.” Okegbile said.
reference
Influenza vaccination rates are lowest for people without regular health care providers. Eurek Alert. news release. December 7, 2021. Accessed on December 8, 2021. https: //www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/937008
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-flu-vaccine-rates-are-lowest-for-individuals-without-regular-health-care-providers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com