Influenza vaccination rates are lowest for individuals without regular health care providers

Virtual of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) According to a survey released in mid-2021, influenza immunization rates are low for people with regular health care providers and low for people without health care providers. It is more than twice as high. Clinical conferences and exhibitions.

According to the survey results, about 44.5% of people with a health care provider are vaccinated against influenza, but only about 20.5% of people without a health care provider are vaccinated.

“This study reminds us that under-vaccination and vaccine hesitation are not limited to COVID-19,” said Sinmileoluwa Okegbile, Ph.D. candidate at Midwestern University, Arizona, in a statement.

“Vaccines can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, but influenza immunization rates are low among people living in the United States. Our study requires a new approach to counteract hesitation. It suggests sex, “says Okegbile.

Researchers have begun research to help pharmacists identify predictors of influenza vaccination that will help coordinate efforts to increase vaccination rates.

Anna Legreid Dopp, Senior Director of Clinical Guidelines and Quality Improvement at ASHP, who was not involved in the study, said pharmacists are well-equipped to address the gaps identified in the study.

“Pharmacists are available to most people, even if they have no consistent relationship with other healthcare providers. Pharmacists have a unique opportunity to start a conversation about vaccines and order and administer vaccines. “She said. “Open and respectful discussions about vaccines containing both COVID-19 and influenza, while facilitating patient access, are the best way to increase vaccination rates.”

Research results show that demographic characteristics and risk perception are the most prominent factors that can affect vaccine hesitation.