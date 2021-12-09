Testing sewage for Omicron helps the community stay ahead of varieties: Shot

Switch captions Raquel Maria DIllon / KQED

Scientists have detected traces of Omicron in wastewater Houston, Texas, Boulder, Colorado, And two cities in Northern California.

This is a signal that the COVID-19 variant is present in these cities and highlights the useful data generated by the wastewater monitoring study as an Omicron loom.

Careful cooperation between wastewater facilities, engineers, epidemiologists and laboratories is required to collect this data. For scientists and public health officials, data obtained from fecal samples can help fill gaps in other forms of surveillance, especially when new variants emerge to give a complete picture of the pandemic. Is called.

In San Jose, California, everything starts in the tunnel below. San Jose-Santa Clara area wastewater facilityTreats sewage from about 1.4 million people and 22,000 companies.

It can be found in many places in Silicon Valley. Going down the toilet leads to this large factory at the southern tip of San Francisco Bay.

“Think of us every time we flush,” said Deputy Director Amit Mutsudi, who toured and cursed a fat-eating seagull that floats on raw sewage in a long tank.

The staff here take samples daily as part of their normal lab work. They send additional test tubes by courier to be tested for covid at an external laboratory affiliated with Stanford University. Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network..

SCAN project tests wastewater from Plants around Northern California..It’s just one of many For covid hunting And Omicron in wastewater Nationwide And all over the world.

If the gunk has a strand of Omicron RNA, researchers can identify Omicron at the concentration of one or two infections in 100,000 people.

“As you can imagine, there are thousands of different types of illnesses in sewers, and we work safely with them,” says Mutsuddy. “It was nothing new to us. It’s just another coronavirus.”

To take a sample, you need to dodge a suspicious puddle in a dim tunnel that runs under the odor tank. Along the long corridor, there is a faucet that spits out a mass of black sludge.

What settles at the bottom of the tank is called primary sewage and contains solids that go down the pipe when the toilet is flushed. Mutsuddy said it was easier to find the virus there.

“Because the virus is lipid-based, it tends to adhere to the fat surface of solids,” Mutsuddy said. “We thought that if there were traces of RNA, we were most likely to catch the virus.”

This is step 1 of an important new early warning system for understanding the epidemic of the Omicron variant, said Dr. Saracody, a health officer in Santa Clara County, where the San Jose factory is located.

“It makes sense to broaden our horizons and rotate many different monitoring tools. We’ve seen which one really bears fruit,” she said. Wastewater monitoring “has really helped.”

Lucky break due to Omicron mutation

Last week, researchers flagd four samples from Sacramento and Merced’s wastewater plants for genetic mutations like Omicron.

Professor of Environmental Engineering, Stanford Alexandria Böhm Her team’s first discovery said there was some uncertainty while rushing to readjust the test to find Omicron RNA instead of Delta. It was unlikely that their test would cover another rare variant.

But they took a lucky break. Omicron has a mutation in common with the alpha variant that was in circulation a few months ago. So they replaced it with an older test and found a mutation characteristic of Omicron.

After doing another Omicron-specific test on Monday, Böhm was more confident. SCAN has announced its discovery.

“We were very confident that Omicron was present in the wastewater sample because we detected it in two different assays targeting two different mutations in Omicron and both were detected,” she said. ..

So far, this subspecies has not been shown in clinical data for Sacramento and Merced counties. Public health authorities have not identified Omicron cases in these counties from PCR tests. In California, labs sequence about 20% of positive nasal swabs, which can take weeks.

But even the first analysis from sewage was sufficient to inform the public health authorities of the counties of Sacramento and Merced that Omicron was present in their community.

Böhm and her colleagues are confident in their tests-Omicron is there-but they still do not say that these four positive wastewater samples indicate Omicron’s community infection.

Christa Wiggington, a professor of environmental engineering at the University of Michigan, said:When Another Principal Investigator for the project..

The team has confirmed that Covid RNA levels have been stable in Sacramento over the past two weeks and have decreased in Merced.

Find “Alphabet Soup” for Sewage Sludge

The fact that researchers have discovered this variant represents a leap forward in testing capabilities and wastewater monitoring technology.

Cell biologist Tyler Graber said Monitor covid wastewater in Ottawa, CanadaCompares wastewater testing with examining the “alphabet soup” of RNA from all types of organisms in sludge, and seeks to recognize statements that describe variants of COVID.

“Thankfully, we know the language,” he said.

The challenge is that the RNA “letter” is combined with the drip of the pot last night rubbed into the kitchen sink, in addition to everything else that passes through your body.

“We really understand the SARS-CoV-2 language at an unprecedented rate in the history of biomedical research,” Graber said.

The tests are specific and confidential. In addition to that, he said it was fast.

“It’s almost real-time. It took less than eight hours to test the alpha variant. This tells the community,” Please note that this new variant is here. It’s increasing in this particular part. And you need to monitor yourself and reduce your contacts. “”

Dr. Sarah Cody, Chief Health Officer of Santa Clara County, who has not yet detected cases of Omicron in PCR tests or wastewater, said the beauty of wastewater surveillance is that everyone in a particular area is tested. I did.

like Books for children Say, everyone is fed up. Everyone provides samples almost every day.

Wastewater surveillance is a way to make up for defects in other forms of inspection. The data we collect includes those who are infected but have not been tested for symptoms, and those who are quickly tested at home as they become available.

“If people are out and have not undergone PCR testing, the results of those cases will not be reported to us and will not appear in our case monitoring data, but in our wastewater data it will. Is displayed, “she said.

In Santa Clara County Wastewater data for over a year Compare with the results of the PCR test. Cody says that trends in clinical data learned when tracking wastewater concentrations.

“We started seeing a rise in many sewer sheds just a short time ago, and now we are starting to see a rise in our number of cases, so we get information a little earlier. I think I’ll give it to you, “she said.