School-aged children are still a major source of infection – Twin Cities





School-age children continue to be a major contributor to Minnesota’s coronavirus infection, as the state’s fourth surge continues into the fifth month. Children between the ages of 10 and 14 showed a positive test rate of over 15 percent last week, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The state’s overall positive rate for coronavirus testing was just under 11 percent during that period. Currently, there are more than 1,000 school buildings throughout the state, and it has been reported that more than five infections have occurred to students or staff in the last 28 days. A week ago, 800 buildings reported an outbreak in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 47,000 students have tested positive for COVID-19, 191 have been hospitalized and 3 have died. There were also 300 school staff hospitalized for coronavirus infection, and 18 died. Despite the youngest with the highest positive test rates, middle-aged Minnesotas now have, on average, the newest cases of coronavirus. The State Department reported 3,754 new coronavirus infections and 40 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Currently, the death toll is 9,814, of which 5,028 are in nursing care. Those who were reported dead on Thursday were furious in their late 30s and late 90s. Eleven lived in long-term care and 29 lived in private homes. Since March 2020, 952,232 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed, and more than 11,100 people have been infected multiple times. Of those who test positive, 905,872, or 95%, have fully recovered and no longer need to be quarantined. The number of Minnesota states requiring inpatient treatment for COVID-19 infections continues to break the 2021 record. 1,653 patients were hospitalized, including 330 in the intensive care unit. Hospital capacity remains very tight, with approximately 80% of state facilities reporting no empty intensive care unit and 43% reporting no regular hospital beds available. .. Beds in children’s hospitals are also scarce in many states. Health officials say vaccines continue to be the best way to avoid severe infections and slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, protective vaccines are significantly reduced after 6 months, encouraging all adults to obtain booster immunity. About 20% of infectious diseases diagnosed in 2021 were breakthrough cases. Nearly 4,300 of them were hospitalized and 737 died. Minnesota has given 8.1 million doses of vaccine, including 1.3 million boosters. About 3.6 million people have been vaccinated at least once, which is about 71 percent of the eligible population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twincities.com/2021/12/09/thursday-covid-19-update-school-age-children-remain-a-large-source-of-infections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos