FDA, CDC approve 16-year-old and 17-year-old Pfizer boosters





December 9, 2021-FDA Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Immunization vaccination, Pave the way for millions of teenagers to take their third dose vaccination Start 6 months after the second dose. The CDC followed immediately, allowing boosters to start immediately. The FDA said it was based on an emergency use authorization for boosters aged 16 and 17 based on data from 200 people aged 18 to 55 who received boosters. Pfizer needs to collect safety data in post-approval studies. “The FDA benefits from a single booster immunization with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Comirnaty. Myocarditis When Pericarditis To provide continued protection against COVID-19 and related serious consequences such as hospitalization and death in individuals aged 16 and 17, “the authorities said in a news release. Israel is giving Pfizer booster doses vaccination From late August to everyone over 12 years old. According to national data, cases of myocarditis are extremely rare, mild and temporary, even in the younger age group. Approval is due to the effectiveness of the current vaccine against new Omicron variants, which has become a point of intense scientific research. Early studies suggest that booster immunization may be needed to keep Omicron away, at least until next spring when a new mutant-specific vaccine is ready. Current evidence suggests that vaccine protection is well tolerated by severe illness and death, at least with the Delta and early versions of the virus. How well they work against Omicron and how serious Omicron infections are for different age groups remains an open question. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization urged countries to act now to contain potential threats, rather than waiting for all science to come in. Initial evidence of Omicron suggests that it is highly contagious and probably more than Delta, but early reports have shown that this version of New coronavirus It may not be as serious as the previous wave. Experts say that it is not yet known how serious the Omicron infection is, as the first cases have been detected in young people who tend to have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the elderly. I’m warning you.

In a news release, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a news release, “Vaccination and obtaining boosters when eligible, along with other precautions such as masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated areas, with COVID-19. It will continue to be the most effective way to fight. ” .. “People gather indoors with family and friends for vacations, so we can’t give up all the preventative public health measures we’re taking in the meantime. Pandemic.. Vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19, as both Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread. “ In mid-November, the FDA approved a booster immunization of the Pfizer vaccine for all people over the age of 18, but the FDA may have the highest risk of side effects, which is very rare, and booster immunization to the younger age group. Postponed expansion of use. Myocarditis-Swelling of the heart muscle or the sac around the heart. Cases of myocarditis appear to be temporary and the patient is fully recovered but needs to be monitored in the hospital. The risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 infection is many times higher than that from the vaccine. Although children and teens are at risk of post-COVID complications, COVID-19 illness tends to be mild, so there is little data to support the need for boosters in this age group. Long COVID Acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children, or delayed response to a virus called PAS-C. Everything changed with the advent of Omicron.

