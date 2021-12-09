Health
7 steps to take after diagnosing diabetes
As a person gains weight (even a few pounds), the body can become more difficult to regulate blood sugar levels via insulin. Result: A condition called insulin resistance. The pancreas needs to excrete more and more insulin in order to move sugar from the blood to the cells. Insulin resistance is central to most cases of type 2 diabetes. Insulin promotes fat accumulation and weight gain, whether it is made by the body or taken as a drug. Therefore, as you gain weight, your body is forced to make more insulin, which causes more weight gain. But even moderate weight loss (5-10% of body weight) can lead to significant improvements, Hamdy said. His own research shows that a loss of 7% can improve insulin sensitivity by about 57%. ..
2. Lower blood sugar..
Jessica Crandall Snyder, Denver’s Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, says that the more dehydrated you are, the more sugar you have in your blood, like prunes and juicy plums. A Study at Diabetes care Subjects were followed for 9 years. People who drank less than 0.5 liters of water per day had an increased risk of elevated blood sugar levels compared to those who drank more. Water, herbal tea and milk are all important. Coffee lovers should limit their intake to three cups a day. Caffeine is dehydration.
3. Try exercise snacks
“Exercise snacks” means spreading short-term activities throughout the day, even 10 to 15 minutes on foot after dinner. Studies show that these bite-sized activities help control blood sugar levels more than a single long workout.
However, make sure you are doing different types of exercise, such as strength training. Adults naturally lose 8% of their muscle mass every 10 years between the ages of 40 and 70, and “diabetes doubles that,” Hamdy points out. Use weights, resistance bands, or weight shifts to build strength over 10 minutes a day. Do aerobic exercises such as fast walking, swimming, jogging, and tennis for 10 minutes. A 10-minute stretch that improves joint movement and reduces the chance of injury. It is also important to walk as much as possible throughout the day. 2018 Study at British Journal of General Practice We linked 10,000 steps a day to improving diabetes management.
4. Train your muscles with protein..
protein It is important for maintaining muscles and stimulating several hormones that contribute to the regulation of blood sugar levels. Fish, white chicken, Plant-based sources Make sure you eat (beans, nuts, tofu) and lean beef, and protein at breakfast and lunch, and at dinner.
5. Get vaccinated against COVID-19
People with diabetes, obesity, or both are at increased risk of serious illness and death COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection. And new studies suggest that COVID may exacerbate diabetes by causing damage to the pancreas and inflammation of the entire system, which increases insulin resistance. ..
because vaccination Nitin Kapoor, MD, a professor of endocrinology at Christian Medical College in Velor, India, has mild COVID when infected, indirectly less affected by COVID. His work is also one of several studies linking COVID to new cases of diabetes.
6. Don’t concentrate on sugar
After hearing for the first time, “You have type 2 diabetes,” people often become extreme and try to significantly limit their carbs (with a diet such as keto) or live without sugar.However Too little carbs It can cause fatigue, malnutrition, and dangerous hypoglycemia. Avoid the trap of focusing on sugar and read the “total carbs” label instead. The term includes sugar (both naturally occurring and added) and other types of carbohydrates, says Crandall Snyder. Females should aim for 30 to 45 grams of total carbohydrate per meal. Male, 60-75 years old.
Proper nutrition is so important after a diagnosis of diabetes that she recommends that you consult a registered dietitian (RD) or a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) to develop a proper diet plan. (Medicare covers 3 hours of nutritional counseling and 10 hours of self-management education for diabetes if diagnosed with diabetes.)
7. And let the medicine come as needed
Phyllisa Deroze, a global advocate of diabetes and a diabetic lifestyle blogger, generally feels that anyone trying to control diabetes feels unsuccessful if they can’t take the drug. “One year after my diagnosis, I was only managing my diet and exercise. There was a big” Uhu! ” With all the medicine I dropped, “she points out. However, her healthcare provider explained that the drug could still play an occasional role in her life — and in fact, Derose ended up needing insulin during pregnancy. “Insulin gets a bad lap, but it helps a lot of people,” she says. ..
Science journalist Leslie Goldman holds a master’s degree in public health.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2021/tips-for-managing-diabetes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]