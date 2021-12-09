FDA Approves Pfizer Booster for Kids 16-17 Years: Live Update

Due to the prevalence of new Omicron variants of the coronavirus in the United States, federal officials strongly support giving booster shots to children aged 16 and 17.

Hours after Thursday’s Food and Drug Administration approved an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in that age group, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said those teens were six years old. We recommended that you get additional protection as soon as possible, months after the first shot.

“Today, the CDC has strengthened its booster recommendations and encourages everyone over the age of 16 to receive booster shots.” Agency website says.. “There aren’t all answers for Omicron variants, but early data suggest that COVID-19 boosters can help extend and enhance protection against Omicrons and other variants.”

The third dose is the same as the other two. Booster administration is already recommended for people over the age of 18 who received the previous Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago, or who received Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago. The US government has pre-purchased enough to provide qualified people with boosters for free.

“Booster vaccination raises immunity levels and dramatically improves protection against COVID-19 in all age groups studied so far,” BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin said in a statement. I am. “It’s important to provide boosters to everyone, especially against the backdrop of emerging variants such as Omicron.”

A preliminary study released Wednesday by Pfizer and BioNTech showed that two shots showed weak protection against the new Omicron variant, but a third shot suggested that protection was fully restored. ..

But Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a phone call with the media Wednesday that he doesn’t think teenagers need booster shots. He said that it is very unlikely that any of the known variants of COVID-19 will cause serious illness, and that men in this age group are at higher risk than older men with myocarditis, or myocardial swelling. ..

The Biden administration recommends that everyone eligible for a booster shot get a booster shot.

– – Karen Weintraub

► Iowa health officials said they detected Their first coronavirus infection associated with the Omicron variant, It will be the 23rd state in the confirmed case.

► The NBA’s Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled Thursday’s practice because they paid close attention to the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

► The African government may need to resort to vaccination mandates if citizens do not rush to obtain increasingly available doses, said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thursday. rice field.

► Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tested positive for the coronavirus while traveling in Washington, DC. Joyce said she was fully vaccinated, experienced mild symptoms, and remained isolated while seeking further advice.

► A Massachusetts man who fraudulently applied for a pandemic-related unemployment allowance using his stolen identity was sentenced to three years or more in prison. Wagner Soji, 33, was also ordered to pay about $ 110,000 for confiscation and return, the US law firm in Boston said.

The emergence of variants will lead the future with more COVID vaccinations

The third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recommended by the company is probably not the last shot needed to keep the coronavirus away.

Variant-specific shots and boosters will be part of the future regimen, at least annually, according to Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer Michael Dorsten.

The emergence of new, highly mutated Omicron variants “increases the likelihood of a transition to mutant vaccines in the future.” Dorsten told BloombergThe now widely-publicized booster shot adds that it will spend time developing vaccines that target Omicron.

The process has already begun not only by Pfizer but also by other vaccine makers. Early reports from South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, showed that most early infections in vaccinated people caused mild illness, but Omicron could at least partially escape vaccine protection. I can do it.

Delta is the problem, not Omicron. At least for now.

Omicron, the latest mutation in the coronavirus, has become a hot topic nationwide. However, the former serious mutation, Delta, has contributed to the surge in infections and hospitalizations across the country. Dr. Anthony Fauci, president’s chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said Omicron, first identified in South Africa last month, is “almost certainly less serious” than Delta.

“There are some suggestions that it may not be more serious,” Forch told Agence France-Presse this week. “Looking at some of the cohorts being followed in South Africa, the ratio of infections to hospitalizations seems to be lower than in Delta.”

New cases in the United States have increased from an average of about 95,000 per day on November 22 to about 119,000 this week, with hospitalizations up 25% from a month ago. Omicrons have been identified in at least 21 states and are certain to spread further, but the increase is almost entirely due to the delta variant.

The average number of deaths per day is close to 1,600, returning to October. And the death toll across the United States reached a pandemic figure in less than two years, reaching 800,000 milestones within a few days.

FDA approves new COVID drug for people with serious health problems

Federal health officials approved a new COVID-19 antibody drug on Wednesday for people with serious health problems or allergies who do not get adequate protection from vaccination. The FDA-approved AstraZeneca antibody drug is the first antibody treatment aimed at long-term prophylaxis against COVID-19 infection, not short-term treatment. Beneficiaries include people taking immunosuppressive drugs for symptoms such as cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and rheumatoid arthritis. Health experts estimate that about 2% to 3% of the US population falls into that group.

“These people still need to be evacuated to the right places because they are at very high risk of serious illness and death,” said Dr. David Boulware of the University of Minnesota. “Therefore, this treatment will allow many to return to normal life.”

COVID vaccine rejects fuel chain reaction in question to health care

People who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine are producing deadly domino effects, Michigan doctors warn. Dr. Marshall Lunge, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Michigan Medicine and Dean of the University of Michigan School of Medicine, said they became ill, spread the virus to loved ones and communities, filled hospital beds, and lacked medical resources. Said that he had run out.

“The bottom line is that COVID-19 is not only life-threatening for those who have COVID-19. The proliferation of COVID-19 is a life-saving medical treatment for everything from heart attacks to cancer and stroke. We are putting others at risk by not being able to provide them, “Lunge said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The number of Americans who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million on Wednesday amid a surge in cases and hospitalization-inspiring holiday seasons. Mortality from cardiovascular disease increased by 3% in 2020, after steadily declining over the years due to people delaying treatment, according to Runge. The majority of COVID-19 patients admitted to Michigan medicine are unvaccinated, and all coronavirus patients using mechanical ventilation are unvaccinated.

“Currently, the situation is dire throughout the state,” Runge said. “Michigan has reached a record high (number) of hospitalized COVID-19 patients this week, which is now the highest number more than a year and a half before the beginning of the pandemic.”

– Kristen Jordan Shams, Detroit Free Press

Vaccine makers updating Omicron’s jabs are waiting for new variants

Vaccine makers are preparing to update their jabs against the latest coronavirus threats, even before it becomes clear that changes are needed. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific committee to advise if shot reorganization is necessary. Experts suspect that today’s shots will be useless, but it’s important to see how fast a company can produce represcribed doses and prove that it works. Is called. Omicron may not be the last anxious mutation.

Omicron says, “I’m pulling a fire alarm. It’s really good to know if I can actually do this, whether or not it turns out to be a false alarm. Deploying a new vaccine Get ready, “said E. John Welly, an immunoscientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Researchers say the United States underestimates deaths from COVID

The data released by the CDC this week may help answer questions about which types of non-COVID mortality increased during a pandemic. Which COVID-19 deaths are misclassified As something else, such as heart disease, stroke, death from respiratory illness. Andrew Stokes, assistant professor of demography and sociology at Boston University’s Faculty of Global Health, said the new data allows researchers to “deep” to the county level and see how pandemics are progressing in the region. He said he could.

“This is unprecedented compared to where we were just a year ago. In public health emergencies, real-time monitoring is important.”

– Dillon Bergin, Betsy Ladyzhets, Mohar Chatterjee, Derek Kravitz, Brown Institute for Media Innovation

Finnish Prime Minister apologizes for club activities after COVID exposure

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, one of the youngest elected leaders in the world, said this week. Faced with a backlash to spend the night in Helsinki after she was exposed to COVID-19.. Marin explained in a Facebook post on Monday that Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto was told on Saturday that she was positive on the test after working closely with her. However, she said she was told she would not be asked to quarantine as long as the minister had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.

So Marin and her husband met a friend and went out for dinner that night. According to the BBC, gossip magazine published a photo of Marin at a nightclub on Saturday, reporting that she was dancing until 4 am. The 36-year-old Prime Minister wrote to Facebook that he didn’t immediately receive further guidance recommending that he leave his work phone at home and avoid contact with others.

“I should have thought more about Saturday night … I’m really sorry,” she said in a post, translated into several reports. She added that she tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

– Marina Pitovsky, USA TODAY

Contribution: Associated Press