Oregon reports an additional 38 COVID-19-related deaths and 901 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) —Oregon has 38 new COVID-19-related deaths, with 5,356 deaths in the state, the Oregon Health Department reported Thursday.

OHA also reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 901 as of 12:01 am today, bringing the state total to 399,361.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 published Thursday, 69.4% of the 6,496 COVID-19 cases reported between November 28 and December 4 were unvaccinated. It turned out that it occurred in the inoculated people.

There are 1,989 groundbreaking cases, accounting for 30.6% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 43 years. Forty-four groundbreaking cases involved long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective care facilities. There were 64 groundbreaking incidents for people between the ages of 12 and 17.

To date, there have been 47,687 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 47 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

“Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people,” OHA said. “The report shows that the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than 3-1 / 2 higher than in vaccinated people.”

To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated people was 81 years.

Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said. To date, more than 2.9 million Oregons have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 404, seven more than Wednesday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 6 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 56 adult ICU beds (8% availability) out of a total of 682 and 247 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability) out of 4,171.

December 9, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 56(8%) 24 (7%) 7 (8%) 11 (12%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 5 (11%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 247(6%) 32 (2%) 15 (3%) 52 (9%) 37 (8%) 12 (24%) 43 (10%) 56 (47%)

St. Charles Bend reported 25 COVID-19 patients early Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU, both on mechanical ventilation. Neither of the two ICU patients was fully vaccinated, and 21 of the 25 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 32,291 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of the total, 2,136 were the first dose, 2,716 was the second dose, and 10,986 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 16,351 was administered the day before and was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 23,668 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,600,843 Pfizer Communities, 111,760 Pfizer Children, 2,341,352 Modana, and 247,962 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,981,287 people received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,706,196 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Thursday.

Madras Vaccination Clinic doubles as a block party and resource fair

To improve access to vaccines and community resources Prosper Central Oregon And OHA recently hosted the Fiesta del Barrio-Community Block Party and Resource Fair. Sarah Mahnke, Executive Director of Thrive Central Oregon, said: “These events give them another opportunity to meet people in person and provide them with resources and care – vaccinations! – They want.”

Thrive’s next community block party will be held Monday, December 13th, 3pm to 6pm At the rolling sage apartment in Madras.

Prosper Abigail Fate, a staff member of Central Oregon, at the Madras Community Block Party and Resource Fair.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (2), Benton (16), Craccamus (94), Kratsop (8), Colombia (11), Coose (34), Crook (13). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Grant (2), Harney (4), Hood River (9), Jackson (57), Jefferson (8), Josephine (13), Klamath (13), Lane ( 61), Lincoln (9), Lynn (69), Marur (4), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (127), Pork (23), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (6) 1), Wallowa (7), Washington (92), and Yamhill (22).

Note: The updated news release will be followed by additional case and death information.

