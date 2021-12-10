Vaccine makers compete to update their COVID shots just in case

Vaccine makers are competing to update their COVID-19 shots, making them more compatible with the latest coronavirus threat, the Omicron variant. It’s not yet clear if changes will be needed, but they’re working on it just in case.

Experts suspect that current shots may be useless, but it’s important to see how fast a company can produce represcribed doses and prove that it works. They say. Scientists are convinced that this new variant is not the last, even if existing vaccines retain their own in Omicron.

Omicron says, “I’m pulling a fire alarm. It’s very good to know if this can actually be done, whether or not it turns out to be a false alarm. Deploying and preparing a new vaccine. Please arrange. ” E. John Welly, An immunoscientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

It is premature to know how the vaccine can tolerate Omicron. First tip This week was mixed. Preliminary lab tests suggest that two doses of Pfizer may not prevent Omicron infection, but may protect it from severe illness. And booster shots may boost enough immunity to do both.

Better responses are expected in the coming weeks, and regulators in the United States and other countries are closely monitoring. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific committee to advise if shots need to be represcribed for Omicron or other variants.

However, authorities have not offered anything that would cause such a dramatic step. If the COVID-19 vaccine stops preventing serious illness, is it guaranteed? What if the new variant simply spreads fast?

“This is not trivial,” said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO, shortly before Omicron was discovered. A company can also apply for a new official sale. “But what if another company makes another proposal with another variation? There is no agreed strategy.”

It’s a difficult decision — and viruses run faster than science. Just this fall, US government vaccine advisors wondered why boosters weren’t modified to target highly infectious delta variants. The next dreaded variant, Omicron, is neither a descendant of Delta nor a very close friend.

If you need to fine-tune your vaccine, you have yet another question. Need another Omicron booster or combination shot? And if it’s a combo, do you need to target the original strain with Omicron, or do you need to target the currently dominant Delta Variant and Omicron?

The COVID-19 vaccine works by inducing the production of antibodies that recognize and attack the peplomer that coats the coronavirus, and many are made with new technologies that are flexible enough to be easily updated.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are the fastest to prepare. They contain genetic instructions that direct the body to make harmless copies of the coronavirus peaplomer, and the messenger RNA that holds those instructions can be exchanged to match the new variant. increase.

Pfizer said it plans to have an Omicron-specific candidate for consideration by the Food and Drug Administration in March.Some first batches should be ready to ship at about the same time, said the chief scientific officer. Dr. Michael Dorsten..

Moderna predicts that it will take 60-90 days before Omicron-specific candidates can be tested.

Other manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines using a variety of technologies, such as Johnson & Johnson, are also pursuing possible updates.

Pfizer and Moderna have already created doses that match different variants named Delta and Beta. Those shots weren’t needed, but their development provided valuable practice.

So far, the original vaccine has provided at least some protection against mutants. Even if your immunity to Omicron is not so good Dr. Anthony FauciA top expert in infectious diseases in the United States, he said he hopes that a large antibody jump caused by the booster effect will make up for it.

Pfizer’s preliminary laboratory tests released Wednesday hinted that it might be the case, but antibodies are not the only layer of protection. Vaccines also spur T cells that can prevent serious illness if someone gets infected, and Pfizer’s first tests show that, as expected, they appear unaffected by Omicron. I did.

Also, memory cells that can create new antibodies are formed at each dose.

“You are really training your immune system not only to successfully process existing mutants, but also to prepare a broader repertoire for actually processing new mutants,” Dorsten said. rice field.

The aggressiveness of the mutant also plays a role in deciding whether to represcribe the vaccine.Omicron seems to spread easily, but early reports from South African scientists suggest: May cause mild infections From the previous variant.

FDA said the company No need to carry out extensive research on fine-tuned vaccinesJust a small thing to measure if people given an updated shot have an immune response comparable to the original highly effective shot.

Welly said he didn’t expect data from volunteers testing shots targeting Omicron until at least February.

Influenza vaccines prevent 3 or 4 different strains of influenza with a single dose. If Omicron needs to be fine-tuned to the vaccine, authorities will need to decide whether to create an Omicron booster separately or add it to the original vaccine. Alternatively, you can try different combinations according to your flu model.

There is some evidence that the COVID-19 combo shot may work. In a small Moderna study, so-called divalent boosters, including the original vaccine and beta-specific doses, significantly increased antibodies over the original Moderna booster or its beta-specific shots.

Scientists are already working on next-generation vaccines that target parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate.

Omicron brings “another important awakening call”. Welly said to not only immunize the world, but to create more versatile options to get the job done.

AP reporter James Keaten contributed to this report.