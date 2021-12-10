Health
Long COVID heart problems and dyspnea
- In a new study, researchers reported that 35% of participants with long COVIDs experienced dyspnea one year after being infected with the virus.
- They said this condition can be caused not only by heart problems but also by lung problems.
- Heart problems are common in people with long COVIDs.
- They said heart problems can last long after the illness has subsided, but they can also solve it themselves.
Symptoms Due to coughing and dyspnea, COVID-19 may appear primarily as a lung disease.
However, a study published today suggests that people infected with the new coronavirus can also cause long-term damage to the heart.
More than one-third of people with no history of heart or lung disease hospitalized for COVID-19 continued to be short of breath for a year after discharge, Belgian researchers reported.
their analysis We have shown that abnormal cardiac function is independently associated with persistent shortness of breath. Dyspnea..
“Both lung and heart problems can cause shortness of breath.” Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, A cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center told Healthline. “This study cannot underestimate the virus and reminds us that we need to study its long-term effects on the heart.”
The findings are based on a new imaging technique called vital capacity measurement breath test and chest computed tomography (CT) scan to assess lung function, and myocardial work that provides more accurate information about echocardiography and cardiac function. I did.
This study may help explain why some patients with long COVIDs still experience shortness of breath after one year and that it may be associated with poor cardiac performance. there is” Dr. Maria Luisa LucianA research author and cardiologist at the University Hospital of Brussels, said in a press release.
The study was published in EuroEcho 2021, The Scientific Conference of the European Society of Cardiology. It has not been peer-reviewed or published yet.
The study included 66 participants without heart or lung disease who were admitted to COVID-19 at the University Hospital of Brussels from March to April 2020.
Researchers found that 23 participants (35 percent) had shortness of breath one year after diagnosis.
“A closer look at heart function with ultrasound of the heart revealed subtle abnormalities that could explain the continued shortness of breath,” says Luchian.
“Myocardial function could be a new echocardiographic tool for early identification of cardiac dysfunction in long-term patients with COVID-19, which may require more frequent and long-term cardiac monitoring. I have.
“Future studies, including various COVID-19 mutants and the effects of vaccination, are needed to confirm our results on the long-term progression of the disease and the possible effects on the heart.”
Dr. Eric Wisotsky, Our director COVID recovery program Shortness of breath is the most common symptom of long-term COVID-19, and heart problems are a “relatively common concern among survivors,” MedStar Health told Healthline.
He said heart palpitations and chest pain are part of the symptoms of long-distance COVID-19, which are specifically associated with the heart rather than the lungs. However, COVID-19-related diagnostic tests more generally focus on lung problems.
“Heart-related conditions can be more common than we think, as they aren’t always under-examined,” says Wisotzky.
Rajpal said COVID-19 can cause heart problems throughout the course of the illness.
“The effects we have seen on the heart with COVID-19 are greater than we have seen with other viruses,” he said.
In the acute phase of infection, which is the most serious illness in people, coronavirus is associated with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in about 1-3% of patients.
More people (up to one-third) have detectable levels of troponin, a biomarker of damage to cardiomyocytes, according to Rajpal. It worsens heart function and increases the risk of having a heart attack.
In the subacute phase (the period after active infection), COVID-19 is reportedly Cause Both myocarditis and pericarditis. The area around the heart is swollen.
Even after being infected with the coronavirus, people can still experience tachycardia, which can cause accelerated heart rate and dizziness, Rajpul said.
Wisotzky states that conditions such as myocarditis and pericarditis may eventually heal spontaneously.
“Cardiologists are always telling us that most people don’t need special treatment and most people get better, even those who present evidence of heart damage from COVID-19. “He said.
The study also found that a significant number of COVID-19 patients studied had prolonged ground glassy opacity (cloudy areas of the lungs revealed on CT scans) and lung fibers at follow-up at 6 and 12 months, respectively. I discovered that I have a disease.
However, these were not associated with shortness of breath.
..
