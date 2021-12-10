This is what we know – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in northern Texas and has been confirmed by the Collin County Healthcare Service and the Tarrant County Public Health Service.

According to Frisco’s Ayass Bioscience, genetic sequencing tests confirmed two cases at the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex over the weekend.

Dr. Mohamad Ayass of Ayass Bioscience told NBC5 that his first patient, a 40-year-old man, had a fever and a cough. He hasn’t traveled for the past three months and has had no underlying symptoms. Collin County Health Care Services later confirmed this information with NBC5.

The second patient, a 35-year-old man, was working in health care and decided to be tested for his job, Ayass said. He had no symptoms, but tested positive for the Omicron variant. Tarrant County Public Health later confirmed this information to NBC5.

Both patients had received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine but had not received booster immunization. They reported mild symptoms.

Ayas said the lab would submit the test results to the State Health Department.

Omicron variant detection method

Dr. Lina Abi Mosleh, Vice President and Chief Scientist at Ayass Bioscience, said more than 30 regional physicians, emergency medical clinics and hospitals process approximately 1,500 COVID-19 PCR tests daily.

In January, they started genomic sequencing. This is not as easy as looking at the cells under a microscope.

They run COVID samples on large machines and provide printouts that reveal the differences in the genetic code.

“Sequencing is like reading. When you read a paragraph, you can combine letters to create a sentence,” says Abi Mosleh.

“Finally, based on the order of those letters, you can determine if it’s Omicron, Delta, Delta Plus, or any other variant.”

Omicron has already been detected in Houston, and as it spreads, public health leaders can tell how contagious Omicron is, whether treatment works, and boosters to prevent another surge. Find out if.

“There’s no reason or way here in Texas or DFW. It’s actually flying under the radar, so the number of cases is small, but it’s probably here and it’s starting to spread,” said an epidemiologist at the UT School of Public Health. Stated. Dr. Caitlin Jeterina.

Omicron first detected in Harris County

A Women in the Houston area This week, we confirmed the state’s first case of an Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Harris County woman was in her 40s and had no recent travel history, county judge Lina Hidalgo said on social media on Monday. No other information has been reported regarding the woman and her case.

Many important questions about Omicron remain unanswered, such as whether the virus causes mild or severe illness and how quickly the virus spreads.

Scientists point out what’s happening in South Africa, where Omicron was first detected. Omicron’s speed of infecting people in South Africa and achieving near control is concerned that South Africa is at the beginning of a new wave that could overwhelm hospitals.

However, U.S. health officials said on Sunday that while Omicron variants are spreading rapidly across the country, early signs may be less dangerous than Delta, which continues to drive a surge in hospitalizations. Said suggesting.

According to Ayass Bioscience, the Omicron variant has 60 mutations and the peplomer has 30 mutations, increasing its ability to infect people.

The Frisco Institute also said that preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron compared to other mutants.