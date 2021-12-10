Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Kent County





Kent, Michigan — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the first case of an Omicron variant was found in Kent County. Vaccine records indicate that adults in Kent County were fully vaccinated but not boosted. “Identification of the Omicron variant is not unexpected,” says Dr. Adam London, director of health at Kent County. “We are fortunate to have an effective, safe and available vaccine that can protect us from this disease. We have people get the vaccine and are qualified. We will continue to encourage you to get boosters as soon as you get them. “ The mutant was first discovered in Kent County on December 3, 2021, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it was an Omicron mutant on December 9, 2021 after gene sequencing was completed. Notified to. The first placement of the Omicron variant took place on November 11th in South Africa. The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States was discovered on December 1. Michigan is currently one of the more than 20 states that have been confirmed by Omicron detection authorities. “There are tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including Omicron, but people who do not use these tools, including vaccines, find themselves imbalanced in the effects of this virus.” , Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS Chief Medical Officer, said. “The data show that these vaccines are very safe and effective, and the side effects of COVID-19 are much worse than getting the vaccine. The importance of not waiting for vaccination. It’s time to emphasize. “ The CDC classified the Omicron mutant B.1.1.529 as a mutant of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on November 30. Variant of concern is considered as such if it causes a more contagious, more serious illness, or is resistant to diagnosis, treatment, or vaccine, according to MDHHS. Investigation of cases of the Omicron variant is ongoing and is being coordinated by MDHHS and the Kent County Health Department. Elizabeth Hertel, Director of MDHHS, said: “We encourage Michiganers over the age of 5 to be vaccinated, wear appropriate masks, be socially distant, avoid crowds, wash their hands frequently, and test for COVID. Continue to participate in measures that are known to slow the spread of the virus. 19. Vaccines are the best defense against the virus and how can the spread of COVID-19 be controlled? “ According to the CDC, Omicron variants will probably spread more easily than the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, regardless of their symptoms or vaccination status. According to state data, unvaccinated people are about four times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and nine times more likely to die than fully vaccinated people. You can find information to find the vaccine online.. Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube

