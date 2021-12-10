Australian Vaccines 5 to 11 years old: what do we know and how to book? | Health

Health
Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January 10th, and approximately 2.3 million Australians will be eligible for the jab.
An independent group of medical, scientific and consumer experts known as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunity should be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine at one-third of the dose given to people over the age of 12 in this age group. Was recommended. The Therapeutic Goods Department, a drug regulator, also approved jabs for this age group after reviewing the available evidence.
So what do we know about vaccination of infants, and what will happen next?
Protect others by vaccination of children
Serious symptoms and complications of Covid-19 in unvaccinated children are extremely rare, and it is true that infections among school children are low. However, children are more likely to spread the virus to family members If they become infected, they will be transmitted across schools.
data Published by the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance Most children diagnosed with the delta variant were mild or asymptomatic and required hospitalization in only 2%. The report found that not all of those 2% were terribly ill. Many children were hospitalized because their parents were seriously ill and had nowhere to go, and some hospitals had special family wards to accommodate this.
However, as older people become more and more vaccinated, school-aged children are now Overseas cases and hospitalization, Compared to the early days of the pandemic. Outbreaks in schools become more common, and children can spread the virus to vulnerable people, including those with a weak immune system that is not so strongly protected by vaccination.
Also, having to close the school every time an outbreak occurs is very confusing.according to To UNESCO when school closes “The disadvantage is disproportionate to underprivileged learners who tend to have less educational opportunities beyond school.”
Finally, the higher the proportion of the entire population vaccinated, the more rare the outbreak and epidemic, the more vulnerable people are protected and the less pressure on the health system. Vaccinated people can still catch and spread Covid-19, but they are less likely to do so, especially after the third booster. Evidence is shown.. Importantly, vaccinated people are overwhelmingly asymptomatic or less serious, with the main goal of vaccination being to prevent hospitalization and death.
Atagi and TGA need strong evidence
Data reviewed by the included experts Results of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Trials in Children 5 to 11 Years.. In the study, a dose of 10 micrograms (one-third of the standard dose) given at 21-day intervals was safe and resulted in a strong immune response that was more than 90% effective. This is similar to the response seen in the elderly.
Australian regulators and experts have also reviewed data from the real world beyond pharmaceutical company trials. This is because very rare side effects only appear after millions of people have been vaccinated. Experts have reviewed data from abroad, including the United States. About 5 million children Have got Received at least one dose..
After it became clear that some adolescents and young adults, especially men aged 12 to 30 years, were experiencing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the outer layer of the heart). I was concerned.
However, these conditions after vaccination are rare, most often mild, and the patient recovers quickly. No cases have been reported in the 5-11 year old group.
Atsugi also reviews Clinical data from CanadaEncourage recommendations for an 8-week interval between two doses, ages 5-11. In special circumstances, such as outbreaks, this can be reduced to three weeks, Atagi advised.The reason for that Data show that longer intervals can be more effectiveWhile further reducing the risk of already rare myocarditis and pericarditis.
The most common side effects in children are similar to those experienced by adults, such as arm pain, malaise, and headaches. Atagi and TGA can continue to monitor the data and update recommendations as needed.
When and where can I book a jab for my child?
Parents, caregivers and parents will be able to make reservations from late December to January.
Vaccines will be available through general practice, Aboriginal medical services, local pharmacies, and state and territory clinics. Individual clinics decide whether to provide vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 years, and states and territories are responsible for school-based programs.
Health providers will be able to order vaccines in the coming weeks. The needles used to administer the vaccine are smaller than the needles over the age of 12, and the cap of the vial containing the vaccine is orange instead of purple and gray to avoid confusion.
Booster doses are currently not recommended for people under the age of 18 because the vaccine produces a strong immune response in this group. Therefore, the effect of additional doses of vaccine may be small. Data on the safety of additional vaccinations in this age group are also limited.
