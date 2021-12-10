As the Omicron COVID variant becomes more widespread, experts warn about access to vaccinesExBulletin

Switch captions Simon Mina via Getty Images / AFP

Simon Mina via Getty Images / AFP

During a coronavirus pandemic, the world has “lost plans” for equitable vaccine access, far below the goal of vaccination to the south of the world, according to bitter evaluation by experts.

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization [WHO] And several other public health groups argued that the only way out of the pandemic was to vaccinate the world.

However, Madukal Pai, a professor at McGill University in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, said the first response to the Omicron mutant proved that we were far from that goal.

“The world has completely lost this pandemic plot,” he told NPR.

“Especially after the Delta variant almost destroyed India, it turned out to be a miserable idea to allow the virus to rip without checking the population, as new variants are emerging. [and] Mutations occur when millions of people produce billions of virus particles.

“Since then, I and some others have been screaming about expanding, expanding, and expanding inequality.”

Pies are not the only ones who complain of inequality.

was there Coordinated efforts among relevant healthcare professionals to draw attention to the problem..

And long before Omicron was first detected, doctors and scientists staged a protest demanding that vaccine manufacturers share their shots and their prescriptions more widely.

Now, in the face of Omicron, the United States and other rich nations, the entire continent Africa is fully vaccinated in only 7% of the population..

Pai favors booster doses for the elderly and people in basic health, but he has added booster doses for young and healthy adults “the latest avatar of added inequality.” I call it.

Still, some Analysts say it’s not the boosters that are causing the problem, but the hoarding..

Even if boosters are considered, richer countries are buying more shots than they are using, and not all of the surplus dose is donated.

This happens when the world is below the vaccine distribution target.

“Vaccine production and delivery needs to expand dramatically.”

The global COVAX program, launched in early 2020, aims to supply billions of vaccines to the southern part of the world and to vaccinate a vast area of ​​the population by mid-2022. ..

Those targets are significantly missing.

By the end of this year, WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanomge Breisas said this initiative was this initiative, although he promised to administer 2 billion doses worldwide. 600 million times So far.

Switch captions Nipadennis via Getty Images / AFP

Nipadennis via Getty Images / AFP

WHO has also set a goal of vaccination of 40% of the population of all countries by the end of 2021, but at a briefing in mid-November, WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said. Over 100 countries I fell short of my goal.

“As long as the vaccine is unjustified, no one has often said that the virus will spread and mutate in an unpredictable way,” Dr. Tedros reported. Say on monday.. “So there is Omicron.”

COVAX is a donation and Serum Institute of India Resumption of exports..Following the advent of Omicron, China also announced additional transmissions. 1 billion COVID vaccine dose To the African continent.

However, while these announcements are informative, Pai said they are “trickles” when compared to the level of support needed to truly end the pandemic and prevent the emergence of even worse variants. rice field.

“I sincerely believe that vaccination of the world is the only real way out of this crisis,” he said. “And for that to happen, vaccine production and delivery must be dramatically scaled up compared to where we are.”

Switch captions Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Mr Pai said this would require wealthy countries to stop storing vaccines and meet their promised donation targets for COVAX. It will also require global support for the waiver of intellectual property rights in COVID vaccines and treatments, as well as the transfer of technology to pharmaceutical companies around the world by vaccine producers.

The United States announced on May 5 that it would support the COVID vaccine exemption, but 14 months after the proposal by the India-South Africa-led coalition of low- and middle-income countries, the World Trade Organization has not yet reached an agreement. ..

“I also want to see some kind of global leadership. For now, I don’t know who is driving this bus, which is responsible for ending this global crisis,” Pai said.

“World leaders must find a way to tackle this, or we are destined to continue the pandemic until next year and the following year, and even worse variants will emerge in the future.”