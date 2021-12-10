Blood pressure readings soared for many during the pandemic





According to a new research letter from the Journal Circulation, blood pressure measurements in about 500,000 adults showed a statistically significant increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

Do you know your number? "If you don't know what your blood pressure is, or if you don't know your blood pressure over the last two years, find a way to check your blood pressure," said Dr. Ameya Kulkarni, Kaiser's intervention cardiologist. Permanente in Tysons, Virginia. "We can certainly treat blood pressure and prevent the bad things that happen when someone's blood pressure rises. But the first step in doing it all is whether or not blood pressure is rising. It's about grasping, "he said. Many factors can affect blood pressure measurements. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The website has tips to ensure correct reading. Historically, 140 over 90 were considered magic numbers. Above or below it was considered bad or OK. However, hypertension needs to be treated early due to lifestyle changes, and some patients are taking 130 medications, more than 80, instead of 140, more than 90. Guidance from the American Heart Association and the American Heart Association — Especially if there are other risk factors that increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. "Even if you're not the perfect 120 over 80 years old, but you're in that range that isn't yet in the stage of high blood pressure, it's also a call to action to improve your diet and exercise, and that number has diminished. "Kulkarni said. Here are some recommendations: Get up and take a walk : "It's amazing that 20 minutes of exercise a day can lower your blood pressure." Make salt smarter : Kulkarni believes that everyone needs to pay attention to the salt intake, regardless of blood pressure. 2 grams of salt a day; it's 2,000 milligrams of salt a day, "he said. "This is an easy thing we all can do to reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure.

: “It’s amazing that 20 minutes of exercise a day can lower your blood pressure.” Make salt smarter : Kulkarni believes that everyone needs to pay attention to the salt intake, regardless of blood pressure. 2 grams of salt a day; it’s 2,000 milligrams of salt a day, “he said. “This is an easy thing we all can do to reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure.

Talk to your doctor: "If you have high blood pressure, talk to your doctor because no matter what you do in terms of diet or exercise, you can't lower it without the help of medicine." Over time, high blood pressure increases the risk of stroke. It can increase the risk of your eye problems and the risk of blindness. It can affect blood vessels in the head and neck. It can affect circulation to your heart, kidneys, intestines, and your feet — basically any part of your body can be adversely affected by chronic high blood pressure. "It's the most powerful factor in our lives that we can change to reduce the risk of these bad things happening to us, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, as well as dying. It's one of them, "said Kurkarni.

