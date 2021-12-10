The first confirmed case of Omicron in Michigan detected in Kent County





Kent County, Michigan — The first person to test positive for the COVID-19 variant Omicron is in Kent County. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the person tested positive for the virus on December 3, but went to the lab until December 9 to identify new variants. Jerry Evans, Regional 6 Medical Director, knew that it was only a matter of time before this variant appeared in Michigan. “There is no doubt that this is everywhere,” Evans told FOX17. The Medical Director oversees and coordinates a coalition of hospitals and EMS agencies in 13 counties in western Michigan. Related: The fourth COVID-19 surge forced Michigan medicine to cancel dozens of surgeries. “It seems to be moving very rapidly all over the world. Europe has it. Canada had it for a while. Now we have it,” he said. rice field. Researchers around the world are struggling to learn more about Omicron. Much of the data we have now is still new. Information can evolve as more research is done, but this is what he now knows, Evans said. “The data obtained so far show that Omicron appears to be more contagious, but in most cases it is probably less severe,” he said. This is what we learned about the first confirmed case in Michigan. In the MDHHS press release, the person infected with the new variant is an adult in Kent County. According to medical system records, they were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but not the boosters. Related: Studies have shown that COVID-19 makes it difficult for new mothers to develop ties with their babies. “Here in western Michigan, we use delta vaccines, so vaccination with two vaccine series is far more likely to be hospitalized than if not vaccinated or personally vaccinated. This will be exactly the same case as the Omicron variant, “says Evans. According to health experts, Omicron moved to the United States on December 1st and spread to 20 other states. This all happens when hospitals throughout Michigan are still fighting the Delta variant. “We move the patient’s waiting room to another location. That’s what all our hospitals, all major hospitals do. They’re under construction. They put people down. I’m trying to find a place. Currently, there is no room to accommodate people. There are so many patients, “Evans said. Health officials recommend that people over the age of 5 be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Related: US expands Pfizer COVID booster and begins additional doses until age 16 Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube

