Yakima County Records 600th COVID-19 Death | Local
Reached the tough milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, December 9, 2021 As officials in the Yakima Health District reported deaths from the county’s 599th and 600th illnesses.
With the two deaths, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Yakima County was 284 in 2021, bringing the total to 600 since the pandemic began.
YHD published weekly COVID-19 Trend Report On Tuesday, data for the week of November 29th to December 6th was added to the 2021 total. Both the number of new COVID-19 cases (252) and the hospitalization rate per 100,000 cases (7-day average of 4.6) increased slightly from the previous week.
The report included a graph showing monthly COVID-19 deaths over the past year as of December 6, 2021. The county’s COVID-19 recorded the 300th death in December 2020, and 54 deaths were reported in January 2021.To Yakima Health District via them COVID-19 Data Summary Website..
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines began to be distributed a year ago, reducing the rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Yakima County in early 2021.
According to the health district, the death toll in February dropped to 26, and the death toll in March, May, June and July was less than 10.
Cases began to increase again in July as delta variants began to spread nationwide. The Delta mutant became the predominant mutant in Washington in late July and spread faster than previous strains, health district officials said.
By August and September, 226 and 240 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization, with 87% and 83% of these cases being unvaccinated individuals, according to health district data. The result was 27 deaths in August and 65 in September, the highest number of deaths in Yakima County since the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Data released earlier this week show that 40 COVID-19s died in October and 24 died in November. The number of recently reported deaths has so far reached five in December.
According to the Yakima Health District, all deaths from COVID-19 are positive for viral tests and are individuals who have died due to related complications.
The majority of 2021 deaths were unvaccinated individuals, but since January 1, 2021, there have been 149 hospitalizations and 40 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals. Most of these deaths were in people over the age of 80.
Some positive news of the data from November 29th to December 6th is that hospitalizations with COVID-19 decreased in almost all age groups in November. Hospitalization increased only in November between the ages of 20 and 34 in Yakima County.
According to the health district, COVID-19 hospitalization remains the highest in the age group of 65 to 79 years.
Mask survey
The Yakima County Healthcare Coalition completed another public mask survey on Saturday, December 4, with volunteers surveying 29 retail sites and recording 1,194 observations. The county-wide mask rate is 69%, an improvement from the August survey, but remains lower than at any time since June 2020.
Some of the lowest mask rates were 31% at Granger stores and 36% at Yakima’s large grocery stores. The highest rate was 98% at Yakima stores and 97% at Wapato. As seen in previous studies, females used more masks than men.
Masking, social distance, testing and vaccination are four things our community can do to bring our communities back to normal, said Ronda Hauff, Co-Chair of the Yakima County Medical Union.
“The science of the benefits of masks that reduce COVID-19 infection is well-founded. It’s one of the things we can do to be a good neighbor, and at the same time protect ourselves.” Howf said in a news release on December 8th from the coalition.
Hauff said it would be more important than ever to do these things to protect the community as the winter cold and flu season begins. The emergence of Omicron variants indicates that the virus requires ongoing efforts to maintain its adaptability and safety.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks provide protection against all variants and are a simple yet important tool in the fight against the virus, Hauff said.
“Only a few weeks after the governor revived Maskmandate on August 23, the surge in COVID cases in Yakima County began to decline, which is evidence that masks work,” Hauff said. I did. “It is advisable to wear a mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status.”
The Yakima County Healthcare Union is a coalition of volunteers from Signal Health (an affiliate of the Yakima Valley Memorial) and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
