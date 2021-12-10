Fauci says delta variants, not omicrons, are a greater threat to coronavirus this winter

The Omicron variant of the Washington-Coronavirus may be less severe than the Delta variant. This remains a “real problem” for Americans this winter, Dr. Anthony Forch said Thursday.

In an interview, Fauci said the country “has already witnessed a resurgence of the incident,” warning that 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated.

“I think Delta has enough problems,” said Forch, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“People continue to talk about winter waves with Omicron. We still have more than 100,000 cases a day,” he said, referring to the Delta variant. “There are about 50,000 people in the hospital. About 1,400 people die each day. I think we really should focus on what our real problem is, and we The real problem with is Delta for now. “

In anticipation of a winter surge in COVID-19 cases, Fauci said it “cannot explain” that such a majority of the population has not been vaccinated.

“There is a historic outbreak in our country that has already killed more than 780,000 Americans and at least 5 million, and perhaps twice as many, as many Americans in the world, for unexplained reasons. May be politically explained. Ideology – Some people are refusing to be vaccinated, “he said. “There are 60 million people in this country who refuse to vaccinate, which means it’s really very disturbing.”

Omicron was first identified in South Africa last month, giving public health professionals and governments the immunity provided by previous infections or vaccines that highly mutated variants are more contagious, cause more serious illness. I warned that it could be avoided more easily.

Fauci said the data from South Africa is still preliminary, but “very strongly suggests that Omicron has transmission advantages.”

Omicron appears to be able to evade existing immunity more than Delta, which dominates cases around the world, but this week’s data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the efficacy of three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron. Is “good news,” Fauci said.

Hospitalization rates in South Africa also show early on that Omicron is less severe.

“Signs from South Africa suggest that it’s at least not so serious, and probably not so serious, and I think there’s a big warning that we still have a lot to learn,” he said. Told. “Looking at the case-to-hospitalization ratio, the hospitalization-to-hospitalization ratio is much smaller than before. The length of stay is much shorter, strongly suggesting that it is less severe.”

Some epidemiologists believe that the emergence of non-fatal but more contagious mutants can ultimately lead to the end of the pandemic. However, Fauci carefully approached that perspective.

“At the end of the day, the number of severely ill patients can be the same,” he said, if Omicron turns out to be less severe, but much more contagious.

“If it’s really much more contagious, the amount of people infected can upset the balance of the positive nature that it’s not so serious,” he added. “If there is something less infectious and more severe, it may be equivalent to something more infectious and less severe.”

But Fauci said South Africa’s demographics, for which scientists still have the best data on Omicron, are too different from the United States for a direct comparison. Omicron became dominant there, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing happens in the United States, he said, which caused a wave of massive incidents in South Africa but rarely registered here in beta. Pointed out the edition.

He also dismissed reports that Omicron had picked up the genetic part of the cold.

“I think it’s too early to say anything about it. It’s pure speculation,” he said. “I don’t know what that means.”

Omicron has been identified in more than 57 countries, including the United States.

With a variant already here, Forch said he didn’t think the vaccine requirements for domestic airline travel were needed.

“I don’t think it’s particularly serious,” he said in a discussion of domestic vaccine requirements. “You want a safe flight. A safe way to fly is to wear a mask when you’re at the airport. And when you’re on an airplane, it’s required by regulation.”

He said he would like to see the travel bans imposed on countries in southern Africa lifted “immediately” a few days after Omicron was identified.

“It was an emergency measure we took, and we hope we can turn it around as soon as possible,” Forch said.

