Links between blue pills and Alzheimer’s disease





Its popular blue pill, commonly used for erectile dysfunction (ED), may also help treat Alzheimer’s disease, researchers studying its effects on the brain using this drug according to. More research is needed, but Cleveland researchers in the United States have found that men taking the pill, commonly known as sildenafil, have a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This follows a six-year analysis of a database of more than 7.2 million patients, reported by BBC News on December 6 (2021). The team also found in a laboratory study that people taking higher-dose pills showed increased brain cell growth and decreased protein accumulation. “Our findings only establish an association between the use of sildenafil and a reduced incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, so we are currently trying to test the causal relationship and confirm the clinical benefits of sildenafil for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. We are planning a mechanical trial and a phase II randomized clinical trial, “reports research leader Dr. Cheng Feixiong. Nature aging journal. Until the study is complete, UK-based brain research expert Tara Spires Jones, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, said, “Don’t rush to start taking sildenafil to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.” I advise you. Similarly, according to the BBC, Dr. Jack Oti of Australia, a medical lecturer at the University of Tasmania, said this was not the first sign of a drug that could help with Alzheimer’s disease. Reusing existing drugs is a cheaper and overall more efficient way than developing a whole new treatment for this disease. Originally intended to treat the heart, sildenafil is used for ED and pulmonary hypertension (both men and women) because it has the ability to relax blood vessels and then improve blood flow in other parts of the body. It came to be done. The exact cause of Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, is still being investigated, but the BBC reports that people with Alzheimer’s disease are known to have abnormal protein deposits in their brains. – By Jami Ganz / New York Daily News / Tribune News Service

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/health/2021/12/12/link-found-between-the-blue-pill-and-alzheimer039s-disease The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos