Age-related deafness is common, but older people do not seek help early





Treatment of deafness Ms. Leem urged her family to encourage older people to have a hearing test if they show signs of hearing loss. If an ear or hearing-related illness is detected, medical intervention is the first step. If not, hearing aids or cochlear implants are the solution, Dr. Loo said. “Most importantly, the medical team needs to devise a customized plan based on the patient’s needs, degree of deafness, and lifestyle,” she said. Ronald Pan, President of the Hearing Aid Experts Association, said hearing aids are modeled for different lifestyle needs. Elderly people who are less mobile and wear assistive devices primarily in quiet home environments will benefit from the “basic model,” which costs “hundreds of dollars.” More intelligent hearing aids designed for active retirees will cost more, but can better suppress noise and link Bluetooth features to mobile phones. The premium model works more effectively against echo and wind, Pan said. “The most expensive hearing aids in the premium range are designed for working people and high expectations, and can cost more than S $ 7,000 each,” he said. It is important not only to wear the hearing aid, but also to maintain the hearing aid and follow up within 3 months of being prescribed, said Dr. Soon Sue Rene, senior otolaryngologist at Farr Park Hospital. increase. Dr. Soon also emphasized the need to be more aware of deafness. “Hearing is important for healthy aging. Not for people over the age of 60. Think of hearing loss as normal and wait years until it becomes moderate to severe before seeking help.” She said. “It’s a little too late because of dementia, cognitive decline, and social isolation.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/hearing-loss-elderly-age-aids-treatment-2338271 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos