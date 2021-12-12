Developing a school-based wellness initiative to address childhood obesity

In the November issue of the Journal of School Health, researchers at the South Carolina Medical College discuss the development of a school-based wellness initiative by the MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness (BCCW) to combat childhood obesity. Launched in 2007, the program is now available in 200 schools in 20 school districts in South Carolina, thanks to a flexible implementation model. Schools choose from a menu of intervention options to tailor their wellness approach.

Focusing on the urgency of the problem and activating behavior around the problem was the eighth worst ranking of childhood obesity in South Carolina in 2005. “ Janice Key, MD, BCCW Director, First author of the article

Early on, according to Key, it became clear that schools were the best environment for dealing with obesity.

“Children are there most of the day, so they have the opportunity to eat there and exercise while at school,” Key said. “Including school is especially important for being involved in a healthy lifestyle.”

For these reasons, the state has required the School Health Advisory Board to oversee health policies and initiatives at the school district level. However, most of these initiatives have never been implemented by schools.

The problem was not the lack of evidence-based strategies to reduce obesity and improve health. Over the years, many strategies have been tested in small studies and recommended by public health authorities. The challenge was to get the school to implement them.

“Unfortunately, the recommendations are public, put on a shelf somewhere, and never implemented,” Key said. “There was a break between all these proven things and what was happening in the real world.”

To address that severance, BCCW shifted its focus in 2011 from direct delivery of wellness interventions to implementation strategies that encourage schools to take more ownership.

The BCCW team is Cathy Melvin, Ph.D., an implementation scientist who is the director of the Community Engagement Core supporting the Community-Engaged Scholars Program (CES-P) in South Carolina Clinical and Translational Research (SCTR). I consulted with. Laboratory. As an implementation scientist, she is researching ways to bring evidence-based strategies into the real world. Key and Melvin have completed the implementation model of the program in the next decade.

“Dr. Key and I agreed to use the RE-AIM (Reach, Effectiveness, Recruitment, Implementation, and Maintenance) model as a guide framework for measuring the implementation of BCCW programs,” the article’s seniors said. The author, Melvin, states. “RE-AIM allows us to focus on understanding how to drive change in the’real world’at both the individual and organizational levels of state schools. “

Currently, all participating schools have their own wellness committees, most of which include medical professionals. Key and her team found that including medical professionals could lead schools to implement 25% more wellness initiatives. These committees take ownership of the Wellness Initiative and select the most suitable for the school from the evidence-based options menu on the school’s wellness checklist. These may include policy changes, such as choosing exercise-based rewards over diet-based rewards. System changes, such as assigning medical professionals to the school’s wellness committee. Changes in the environment, such as the removal of vending machines that sell sugar drinks. In addition to students, teachers and staff are also invited to participate in the wellness initiative.

“The staff and teachers are all excited and healthy about it,” Key said. “I love the fact that it really is a cultural change.”

Schools will be awarded points based on the number, impact and difficulty of interventions performed. They compete with other schools to see which one gets the most points. Winners will be awarded funds that can be used for future wellness interventions of their choice.

It was also important to identify the indicators of success that were meaningful to them in order to gain the support of the school managers. In 2013, Key collaborated with Dr. Robert Stevens of the Charleston County School District in a research funded by SCTR’s CES-P to find out which measures would resonate with them.

Key believes that this collaboration with Stevens is essential to the success of the program. Stevens continues to work with SCTR as a member of both the CES-P Review Team and the SCTR Translational Research Community Advisory Board.

According to a recent survey, school managers are not only interested in health, but also in educational outcomes such as graduation rates. According to a statement on the impact of the program in 2020, fifth grade obesity in Charleston County schools has decreased by 38% since 2008. Educational outcomes have also improved. Schools with long attendance rates have higher attendance rates and fewer suspensions and dropouts. Every four years of participation, attendance increased by 0.5 percent. This will add 33 days in a school with 200 students. For every 50 points the school achieved on the school’s wellness checklist, the graduation rate increased by 1.5%. This equates to an additional 10 students graduating from high school in a 300 graduation class.

What story does this data tell?

For the key, it’s easy. “Healthy children are better learners,” she said.

Key believes that the model BCCW has developed over the years is easy to implement and hopes to extend to more schools throughout the state.

“With more money, we can go to all districts and have a bigger impact,” says Key.