Studies warn that Omicron could cause 75,000 deaths in the UK by the end of April





The Omicron Variant of coronavirus By April next year, there could be 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in the UK. A new UK study warns if no additional safeguards are taken.

Omicron variants are the most prevalent in the UK than anywhere else in the world, with over 600 new cases confirmed on Saturday. Unconfirmed spreads can be much higher. A new study by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Stellenbosch University in South Africa considers different scenarios of variant transmissibility and interventions such as the administration of booster dose vaccines. And made various predictions. In the most optimistic scenario of low anti-immunity and high booster effects, hospitalization rates could rise to 60% of the peak UK saw in January this year (approximately 3,800 hospitalizations daily). “These results show that the introduction of the Omicron B.1.1.529 variant England Without strict controls, it leads to a significant increase in SARS-CoV2 infections, which may have a substantially higher case rate than those recorded during the 2020-21 alpha winter wave. This is due to Omicron’s apparently high contagiousness and its ability to infect individuals with pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV2 from previous infections or vaccinations. “ This variant has spread rapidly in Europe, especially in the United Kingdom and Denmark, but there are still no signs that it will cause more serious illness.In fact, all the evidence so far is that Delta variant.. However, as the number of cases is increasing rapidly, primarily due to the enhanced ability to evade the immune system, even a small portion of hospitalization can occur in large numbers, as feared in the United Kingdom. .. In another case detected in Delhi on Saturday, the number of confirmed Omicron infections in India increased to 33.

..

