ADRIAN FLORIDO, Host:

South Africa is currently on the verge of a fourth COVID wave, driven by the epidemic of Omicron, the most infectious variant of COVID in the country to date. However, as the number of cases increases, there are some good news to report. NPR’s Eyder Peralta is located in Cape Town, South Africa. He is now joining us and giving us the details. Welcome, Eider.

Florid: Hey, Adrian.

Florid: First, get the latest information, Eider. What’s the latest information about the South African pandemic?

EYDER PERALTA, Byline: That is, they have been completely destroyed to provide a visual COVID test site that was completely empty a few weeks ago. The case is rising much faster than it was in the previous three waves. Therefore, scientists say it is very clear that this variant is very infectious. Here in South Africa, it has already proven to be more contagious than the Delta variant.

Florid: That sounds worrisome, but he said there’s good news we always want to hear. Please tell us about the good news.

Peralta: Yeah. Therefore, Dr. Joe Fara, Minister of Health here, says he now believes that the variants of Omicron are not completely different while looking at this vast number of infections. Let’s listen.

(Sound bite of archived recording)

JOE PHAAHLA: You really don’t have to worry. We expect this variant to behave the same as the previous variant.

Peralta: And that statement comes from data from a hospital in Gauteng, the epicenter of this new wave. Hospitalizations are increasing, but most are mild. Most people spend only a day or two in the hospital. In fact, one of the very positive data points is that in one of the busiest hospitals, 79% of patients in the COVID ward were accidental. And that means they came to the hospital for one thing, and they happened to test positive for COVID during regular screening.

Florid: Okay, it’s probably a milder illness. And, from what experts say in South Africa, does the vaccine know if the current crop of COVID vaccine is effective against this variant?

Peralta: South African scientists were the first to propagate the virus in the lab. And what they found was that the mutant was able to pass through some of the antibodies produced by the double dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That sounds bad, but Alex Siegel, one of the lead scientists in the study, says it also means that some antibodies will still fight this problem. Let’s listen to what he said.

ALEX SIEGEL: The genome has changed significantly, but the behavior has basically not changed. This was actually better for me than I expected.

Peralta: South Africa is also conducting a large-scale long-term vaccine study on health care workers, and they see that many health care workers are re-infected, but they are recovering rapidly. It means that there is.

Florid: And in general, what pandemic restrictions are currently in Eider, South Africa? Can you see the blockage?

Peralta: No. The restrictions are not very high and the government is considering them. But many scientists here say that the country actually copes with this wave, as many South Africans are already infected with COVID and about a quarter of the population is vaccinated. I believe it is very suitable for. And when this was first discovered here, there was a clear sense of horror. But what I saw last week was that the South Africans were autopiloting. The mask came back and the hug stopped. People started to meet outside. And I was vaccinated. So it feels like people are taking a deep breath and starting to do what we all know.

FLORIDO: It was Eyder Peralta of NPR in Cape Town, South Africa. Eider, thank you for your participation.

Peralta: Thank you, Adrian.

