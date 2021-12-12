Health
South African experts find good news as the number of Omicron cases increasesExBulletin
South African scientists say that the Omicron mutant is the most contagious of the country, but has fewer severe cases than the other mutants.
ADRIAN FLORIDO, Host:
South Africa is currently on the verge of a fourth COVID wave, driven by the epidemic of Omicron, the most infectious variant of COVID in the country to date. However, as the number of cases increases, there are some good news to report. NPR’s Eyder Peralta is located in Cape Town, South Africa. He is now joining us and giving us the details. Welcome, Eider.
Florid: Hey, Adrian.
Florid: First, get the latest information, Eider. What’s the latest information about the South African pandemic?
EYDER PERALTA, Byline: That is, they have been completely destroyed to provide a visual COVID test site that was completely empty a few weeks ago. The case is rising much faster than it was in the previous three waves. Therefore, scientists say it is very clear that this variant is very infectious. Here in South Africa, it has already proven to be more contagious than the Delta variant.
Florid: That sounds worrisome, but he said there’s good news we always want to hear. Please tell us about the good news.
Peralta: Yeah. Therefore, Dr. Joe Fara, Minister of Health here, says he now believes that the variants of Omicron are not completely different while looking at this vast number of infections. Let’s listen.
(Sound bite of archived recording)
JOE PHAAHLA: You really don’t have to worry. We expect this variant to behave the same as the previous variant.
Peralta: And that statement comes from data from a hospital in Gauteng, the epicenter of this new wave. Hospitalizations are increasing, but most are mild. Most people spend only a day or two in the hospital. In fact, one of the very positive data points is that in one of the busiest hospitals, 79% of patients in the COVID ward were accidental. And that means they came to the hospital for one thing, and they happened to test positive for COVID during regular screening.
Florid: Okay, it’s probably a milder illness. And, from what experts say in South Africa, does the vaccine know if the current crop of COVID vaccine is effective against this variant?
Peralta: South African scientists were the first to propagate the virus in the lab. And what they found was that the mutant was able to pass through some of the antibodies produced by the double dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That sounds bad, but Alex Siegel, one of the lead scientists in the study, says it also means that some antibodies will still fight this problem. Let’s listen to what he said.
ALEX SIEGEL: The genome has changed significantly, but the behavior has basically not changed. This was actually better for me than I expected.
Peralta: South Africa is also conducting a large-scale long-term vaccine study on health care workers, and they see that many health care workers are re-infected, but they are recovering rapidly. It means that there is.
Florid: And in general, what pandemic restrictions are currently in Eider, South Africa? Can you see the blockage?
Peralta: No. The restrictions are not very high and the government is considering them. But many scientists here say that the country actually copes with this wave, as many South Africans are already infected with COVID and about a quarter of the population is vaccinated. I believe it is very suitable for. And when this was first discovered here, there was a clear sense of horror. But what I saw last week was that the South Africans were autopiloting. The mask came back and the hug stopped. People started to meet outside. And I was vaccinated. So it feels like people are taking a deep breath and starting to do what we all know.
FLORIDO: It was Eyder Peralta of NPR in Cape Town, South Africa. Eider, thank you for your participation.
Peralta: Thank you, Adrian.
Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website Terms of service When authority page of www.npr.org For more information.
NPR transcript Verb8tm, Inc., Is an NPR contractor and is created using a proprietary transfer process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/11/1063408458/even-as-omicron-cases-rise-south-african-experts-find-good-news
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]