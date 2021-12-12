COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health Confirms Ottawa’s Community Expansion, Waterloo Investigates Outbreaks

Ottawa confirmed the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 mutant to the community on Saturday. Another public health department investigated the potential outbreak of this strain, and the state reported more than 1,600 new viral infections.

A health unit covering the Canadian capital has released news in a Twitter post calling on people to follow public health measures such as wearing masks, limiting close social contact, and staying at home in case of illness. rice field.

“We can see evidence of Omicron’s community infection in Ottawa,” the post said. “This news is of concern, but we know that the same measures we have taken throughout the pandemic can help reduce infections.”

The news of community expansion came almost two weeks after the city announced that it had detected the first known case of a new variant of Canada in two people traveling abroad.

Since then, Omicron has also come to account for about 10% of the state’s new daily cases, the state’s top doctor said on Friday, and is associated with several outbreaks within the state’s boundaries.

The public health department covering the Waterloo region said on Saturday that 31 COVID-19 cases associated with two hockey tournaments held elsewhere in the state were likely the result of the Omicron variant.

Top local doctors warned that all residents should reduce social contact in the light of the “increased risk” of the discovery, and advised hockey players and their contacts to be quarantined and inspected. It was done.

“The new Omicron variant is likely already in the Waterloo region and is expected to spread rapidly,” Dr. Wang Hsiu-Li said in writing.

According to local public health, 11 COVID-19 cases were associated with a hockey tournament held in London, Ontario, and another 20 were associated with another tournament in Markham, Ontario.

Teams in the Waterloo region participated in both tournaments, but the health unit did not specify when the event took place.

The results of whole-genome sequencing are still pending, but the Health Unit said that both clusters are “very likely” to be associated with Omicron. This was because cases in both clusters were screened positive for markers associated with the mutant, and the Health Unit also stated that it had already cited a large number of cases associated with development.

Scientists are still investigating the unique characteristics of Omicron, which is believed to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization has named it a variant of concern.

Dr. Kieran Moore, a top doctor in Ontario, said Friday that Omicron is expected to become the predominant strain of the virus within a few weeks.

Health officials in London, Ontario said this week that one case of a large cluster of 40 infectious diseases was identified as a case of Omicron, pointing out that the cluster affected schools, nurseries and churches. The area later recommended that people limit the social gathering to 10 people vaccinated indoors.

The COVID-19 infection curve continued to rise steadily in Ontario on Saturday, reporting 1,607 new cases and five more virus-related deaths.

In response to the increasing number of cases and the threat of Omicron, the state announced this week that it would suspend plans to further raise public health regulations in January and begin receiving additional vaccines for all adults early in the new year.

Moore advises people to limit vacation social gatherings and work from home if possible. However, the state has not introduced major new public health measures to curb the spread of the disease.