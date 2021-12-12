Scientists fear that a loss of confidence in Boris Johnson could adversely affect bids to curb Omicron’s surge.coronavirus

Ministers announced a significant expansion of the booster vaccine campaign on Saturday night, warning that further restrictions were imminently needed to prevent the deaths of tens of thousands.

A third jab will be opened for people in their thirties from Monday, with new Covid measures being discussed in Whitehall and claims that people are moving away from the booster walk-in center. England.. Applicable to those who have had a second jab more than 3 months ago.

This follows a warning from top scientists and imposes stricter Covid restrictions. Spread of Omicron variants May lead further 25,000-75,000 deaths For the next 5 months. Researchers based at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine predicted that a large wave of infections would likely hit the country in January. At best, this could lead to approximately 175,000 hospitalizations and 24,700 deaths by the end of April next year.

However, in their most pessimistic scenario, up to 75,000 people can die and a total of 492,000 can be hospitalized. The latter number is almost double the peak hospitalization seen in January 2021. NHS Under severe tension.

The team behind the study stated that the actual results depend on how well Omicron mutants can circumvent vaccine protection and how effective booster jabs are in regaining protection against the virus. rice field.

“We may have to withstand tighter restrictions to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed,” said research co-leader Dr. Rosanna Bernard. “Mask wearing, social distance, booster jabs are essential, but may not be enough. No one wants to withstand another blockade, but a last resort is needed to protect medical services. May be. “

However, the government’s prospect of succeeding in imposing new restrictions on the public was questioned by senior behavioral experts on Saturday.They warned of the report Downing Street Party, Where Covid’s rules were allegedly ignored last year, they caused widespread anger and resentment.

Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said: “But this will be even more difficult as trust has fallen to a very important level. People are really fed up with the government. And if you don’t trust the government, why you Do you do what the government has asked you to do? “

Bold said far more people are likely to ignore the rule if asked to limit the number allowed indoors at one time, as it happened last winter. “Many will say: I’m sick, I don’t trust this government, and I want to meet my friends and family, so I’m just going to ignore the rules. “

The government is also under extreme pressure from government backbenchers. Imposition of Plan B measures last week..

Boris Johnson faces the biggest parliamentary rebellion in his history on Tuesday. This means that without the support of workers, restrictions are likely to be stipulated by law.

The rebellion will make it difficult to impose further measures if Johnson is recommended in the future. According to Whitehall sources, it took time to see how the measures already taken had affected the course of the virus.

Ann Additional 633 According to, confirmed cases of the Omicron variant were reported throughout the UK on Saturday. UK Health and Security Agency.. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,898.

Children between the ages of 30 and 39 can book boosters from Monday, but children under the age of 30 are looking to online forums to find a vaccination center that offers vaccinations, ignoring government guidance. ..

upon Reddit, About 25,000 are members of the British community GetJabbedShares the location of clinics in cities such as London, Manchester and Liverpool, and provides boosters to young people.

Locals at Geller’s Cross in Buckinghamshire lined up on a terribly cold day to get Covid-19 vaccination and booster jabs at the NHS Mobile Vaccination Center. Photo: Maureen McLean / REX / Shutterstock

A poster linked to the Essex Vaccination Clinic states that the jab was provided within 5 minutes of arrival. “I have no questions about age or life in the area.” Another report said he got a jab in Smethwick near Birmingham, but other people under the age of 40 were vaccinated on Saturday at Walking, Basildon, Hounslow and Bristol.

Labor also argued that the current trend was that the government failed to meet its goal of giving everyone a booster jab by the end of January. “The NHS needs to continue to prioritize the highest-risk people, such as the elderly, at home, and residents of long-term care facilities, but why other people eligible and enthusiastic about booster vaccination should now be rejected. No, “said West Streeting. Shadow Secretary of State for Health. “This year, we want to not only protect the NHS, but also make it safe for everyone to enjoy Christmas. The best way to do that is to boost booster campaigns.”

A spokesperson for the NHS said: JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] Guidance – Currently for people over 40, as well as people in good health and health care workers, this will be extended from Monday to over 30.

“The NHS is mobilized quickly to ensure that people are provided with lifesaving protection as quickly and safely as possible, so it is highly recommended to get a booster jab when you receive a call.”

The health director warned that the NHS is currently under stress that further prioritization of boosters will affect other parts of the service. “The NHS will reveal as much as possible to speed up booster injections, if necessary.” Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider on behalf of the NHS Trust. “But as the government’s chief medical officer emphasized, we need to be aware of complex logistics. [last] week.

“We also need to be aware of the various other pressures the NHS is under. Our staff are great, but they can’t make the impossible happen. As we’ve seen. [last] Week with GP and over 75 health exams and new patients, we are now Prioritizing new pressure means lowering priority somewhere else.“

Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, added that Omicron is spreading rapidly and people are “very likely” to meet people infected with the Covid-19 variant.

As a result, many people may still be hospitalized, even if a mutation in the coronavirus is proven. Causes mild symptoms Than the delta variant, as some researchers suggest.