Vaccinated contacts of the Covid people in the UK were told to test daily | Coronavirus





Fully vaccinated people in the United Kingdom who have come into contact with someone in Covid-19 should be tested for rapid lateral flow daily for 7 days to slow the spread of the virus. health Says social care. According to the DHSC, the new directive, which will come into effect on Tuesday, will come into effect after “a significant increase in Omicron cases.” This applies regardless of whether the contact is a contact with someone who has a more contagious Omicron variant and will apply from the date of notification as the contact. We recommend that you get 7 boxes of lateral flow tests for free from the NHS test, order them online, track either the pharmacy, school, or courier and report the results. Unvaccinated adults should continue to self-quarantine for 10 days if they come into contact with anyone in Covid-19. Currently, all contacts in suspected Omicron cases should be self-quarantined for 10 days. but, Concerns have been expressed about the public’s willingness to comply with government directivesEspecially considering the turmoil around Downing Street Christmas Party, Last year, the rule was allegedly ignored. Health Minister Sajid Javid said the guidance change announced on Sunday was “a more proportional and more practical measure to limit the impact on people’s daily lives while reducing the spread of Omicron.” Said there is. The DHSC said the test also helps to understand “where and how the virus is spreading.” Javid states that Omicron cases could exceed one million by the end of the monthOnce the contacts are added, millions of lateral flow tests need to be open to the public. As the NHS is facing Rapid increase in hospitalizations from OmicronThe changes should help limit labor absenteeism through self-isolation.They are Health and social care that previously suffered – And other sectors – previously The rules have been relaxed for people who have been double-jabed.. NHS staff were not exempt from the recently introduced requirement of self-isolation in case of contact with Omicron cases. With the latest guidance, we recommend that you self-isolate and have a PCR test to confirm the results, even if the rapid test returns positive or if you develop Covid symptoms. After being identified as a contact with Covid, those who are recorded as negative for later flow tests are prevented, especially by limiting close contact with crowded or closed areas, and beyond. We recommend that you take measures. Vulnerable. Also, if possible, it is advisable to cover your face and follow existing government guidance on working from home. Daily immunochromatographic requirements apply to all fully vaccinated adults and to people between the ages of 5 and 18 and a half, regardless of vaccination status. Under Five is exempt. Dr. Jenny Harrys, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “If you are identified as a contact with Covid-19, you should have a quick test daily and quarantine only if you are positive. This will reduce the spread of the virus and move you into your daily life. The impact of the virus can be minimized. Weeks and months. Rapid testing is available free of charge at pharmacies and online. “ She also urged those who had boosters and those who had not received any doses “to be vaccinated as soon as possible”. The changes are just guidance, but the government will continue to consider the situation as to whether they should be enshrined in the law.

