Increasing COVID hospitalizations in San Diego County





San Diego (CNS) – According to the latest state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in hospitals in San Diego County has increased by eight to 333. Of those patients, 88 were receiving intensive care as of Saturday, one more than Friday. The latest figures are after the announcement by local health authorities on Friday. A man in his thirties was thought to have locally infected the Omicron COVID-19 mutant... The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making it the second most documented subspecies case in the county, announced by the San Diego County Health and Welfare Department. A San Diego epidemiology and COVID health alliance study determined that it was an omicron variant by whole-genome sequencing at the end of Thursday. This case was detected at the Expedited COVID Identification Environment Lab at the University of California, San Diego. According to HHSA, residents of San Diego County had no travel history, had mild symptoms resolved, and did not need to be hospitalized. A man who was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot more than two weeks ago is now in isolation at home. “This incident supports our expectation that Omicron variants are now widespread in the community,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, a county public health officer. “The Delta variant will continue to be the predominant strain in San Diego, but we anticipate an increase in Omicron cases in the region.” The county reported 932 new COVID-19 infections and 4 deaths on Friday, increasing the cumulative total to 392,502 and 4,378 deaths. The county does not report weekend cases or deaths. A total of 528,256 San Diego County residents have received COVID-19 booster shots, and Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are available at vaccination sites in all counties. County authorities recommend making a reservation before going to the vaccination site so you don’t have to wait. Walk-ins are housed daily until capacity is reached. The overall case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County is 14.2, 8.3 for fully vaccinated people and 24.8 for fully unvaccinated San Diego. A total of 26,230 new tests were reported to the county on Thursday. Over the past week, a total of 4.1% of all tests have returned positive. More than 2.69 million San Diego County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.5% of residents over the age of five have received it. Over 2.39 million people, or 75.9% of the population over the age of 5, are fully vaccinated. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



