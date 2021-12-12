Governor Sununu rolls up his sleeves for a COVID booster shot

Strazam — Governor Chris Sununu Roll up the sleeves of the New England Patriots jersey at Cooperative Middle School on Saturday COVID-19 Booster Shot..

Sununu’s first vaccination was Johnson & Johnson.On saturday Booster Blitz At the event, he mixed it up and got a Moderna booster. He thumbs up after the shot, New Hampshire fighting the highest COVID-19 rate in the country..

“There are many factors that can help us overcome this pandemic,” Sununu said. “The most important thing is vaccination.”

Booster Blitz, a state initiative to provide booster shots to residents over the age of 18, seems to have succeeded in pre-booking all 15 appointments. Expected to be given 12,000 shots. According to state spokesman Paul Ryan, 2,400 appointments were booked at the Strazam location.

After the Booster Blitz event was held and booked this week, the FDA approved booster shots for ages 16 and 17.

According to Sununu, the state is planning a second booster blitz after the holidays. He said he would leave it to the state’s public health staff to determine if the next blitzkrieg would include 16 to 17 years old, and said it might be easier to deal with that population through high school.

On Friday, New Hampshire reported 1,146 new COVID-19 cases the day before, a total of 10,138 active cases, and an average of 1,208 new cases per day on December 4-10. The state reported 466 hospitalizations on Friday, and some hospitals found it difficult to deal with due to staff fatigue and lack of beds forced to use alternative areas for patients. increase. Eight deaths reported on Friday increased the number of deaths from a pandemic in New Hampshire to 1,781.

“It’s a shame we’re in this situation,” said Senator Tom Sherman (D-Rye), a doctor who volunteered at the Strazam Booster Blitz site. “I recommend that all residents be vaccinated for everyone.”

Sununu calls taking a shot a “very easy process”

Sununu filled out the form, stood side by side with everyone else, and joked with the people while he was waiting.

After his booster shot, the governor talked about the state’s plans to gain control of the pandemic. First and foremost, he took advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated and encouraged people to get booster shots.

“This is a very simple process,” Sununu said. “Today, the fact that we had the opportunity to give 12,000 boosters shows that people are excited about this and want vaccination.”

Sununu also pointed out four new fixed vaccination sites in the state that are open six days a week.

Shots are also available daily for free at pharmacies in the state.Anyone can find an appointment via Vaccine.nh.gov..

The governor advertises NH’s response and encourages people skeptical of vaccines to consult a doctor

According to Sununu, state officials are now aware that many COVID-19s are widespread in the state.

“We know that there are many hospitalizations, and we are regaining that curve and investing all our resources to end this surge,” Sununu said. “When the numbers started to rise, people started looking for boosters. When they saw the December numbers, people wanted boosters so fast, and that’s a good sign.”

The governor was asked if he had any ideas on how to convince those who were still refusing to vaccinate. New Hampshire has the lowest immunization rate of all New England states, Is reported to be about 65%.

“We are working like anyone in the country by sending a strong message and facilitating access to vaccination for cities, towns and rural areas,” Sununu said. I did. “There are 500 different locations in the state that offer vaccines and boosters. I myself, 49 other governors, the president, and the CDC are all trying to avoid false information. My best advice is Talk to your doctor to get the actual information. The best you can do. ”

Sununu says more home COVID tests will be offered

According to Sununu, the state will soon ship more home COVID test kits after the first batch of 1 million tests has been ordered in about a day.

“We did this for the first time in the country,” he said. “We shipped one million kits in a week. Testing allows people to know faster and open them and their children to the public sooner. Everyone is responsible for infecting someone else. I don’t want to bear. “

Eight tests were submitted for each order. Sununu said there were concerns that the tests might be around people’s homes.

“It’s not happening,” he said. “People share them with their friends and their families.”

Sununu said the daily reports of new COVID-19 cases in the state would be inaccurate, thanks to the home test kit. Instead, he said it would be important to monitor the number of hospitalizations and deaths in order to have a clear picture of the pandemic in New Hampshire.

“I think soon, 20, 30, or 40% of our people will be testing at home,” Sununu said. “Therefore, the case number will be inaccurate. If you take the test and it is negative, how likely are you to report it to the state? Probably you are not.”

Sununu predicts a harsh winter

The Governor said the state is anticipating and planning a winter surge as the delta variant of the virus contributes to the current surge and the omicron variant is now emerging, but the impact is still unknown. not. According to Sununu, what happens next depends on the new variety, some of which are less severe and some of which are worse than what we are seeing now.

“I think we may be in control of this for years to come,” he said. “I think hospitalizations will increase a bit in the coming weeks.” There are 7-8 deaths a day, with an average of 460 hospitalized. Last year we peaked at 320 hospitalizations, with an average of 13 deaths. This is a sign that you are controlling the outbreak because you are vaccinated at a long-term care facility. Now, it is young people who are infected with COVID. They may require hospitalization, but they are more likely to survive. The case fatality rate is about half that of last year. “

Other measures currently being taken by the state include pre-approval of Medicaid applications for long-term care, introduction of emergency care through FEMA, and placement of National Guard to work in long-term care facilities.

“Today, 150 nurses who weren’t licensed a week and a half ago are licensed,” Sununu said. “We are quickly tracking people to the forefront of need.”

Sununu said he did not expect a state-wide mask mandate to return at this time. He said the state now has better tools for managing pandemics and will send the wrong message to those who are vaccinated and doing the right thing.

“At this point, I think only one or two states are obscuring pandates, but I don’t think that’s the right step for us so far,” he said. The data they are looking at. “

Sununu said vaccines and booster shots work.

“The current breakthrough rate is about 30%,” he said. “Currently, about 80% of people in hospitals are not vaccinated. Mortality is very rare for vaccinated people.”