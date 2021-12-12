Connect with us

Health

Governor Sununu rolls up his sleeves for a COVID booster shot

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 


Strazam — Governor Chris Sununu Roll up the sleeves of the New England Patriots jersey at Cooperative Middle School on Saturday COVID-19 Booster Shot..

Sununu’s first vaccination was Johnson & Johnson.On saturday Booster Blitz At the event, he mixed it up and got a Moderna booster. He thumbs up after the shot, New Hampshire fighting the highest COVID-19 rate in the country..

“There are many factors that can help us overcome this pandemic,” Sununu said. “The most important thing is vaccination.”

Governor Chris Sununu looks away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 while receiving a Moderna booster from William Pain, Deputy Chief of the Hampton Fire Department, at the COVID-19 Booster Blitz Vaccination Clinic at Kyodo Junior High School in Strazam.

Booster Blitz, a state initiative to provide booster shots to residents over the age of 18, seems to have succeeded in pre-booking all 15 appointments. Expected to be given 12,000 shots. According to state spokesman Paul Ryan, 2,400 appointments were booked at the Strazam location.

After the Booster Blitz event was held and booked this week, the FDA approved booster shots for ages 16 and 17.

“Evidence and plea were ignored”:New Hampshire is fighting the worst COVID rates across the country

According to Sununu, the state is planning a second booster blitz after the holidays. He said he would leave it to the state’s public health staff to determine if the next blitzkrieg would include 16 to 17 years old, and said it might be easier to deal with that population through high school.

On Friday, New Hampshire reported 1,146 new COVID-19 cases the day before, a total of 10,138 active cases, and an average of 1,208 new cases per day on December 4-10. The state reported 466 hospitalizations on Friday, and some hospitals found it difficult to deal with due to staff fatigue and lack of beds forced to use alternative areas for patients. increase. Eight deaths reported on Friday increased the number of deaths from a pandemic in New Hampshire to 1,781.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/news/local/2021/12/11/covid-vaccine-booster-blitz-new-hampshire-gov-sununu-rolls-up-his-sleeve-shot/6461651001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: