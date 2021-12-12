Lyme disease vaccine

New Haven, ConnecticutStudyFinds.org) – Lyme disease vaccines may immediately provide breakthrough protection against tick-borne diseases. Researchers at Yale University say the new formulation is very similar to the COVID-19 vaccine and has successfully protected guinea pigs bitten by Lyme disease mites.

Instead of activating the immune system to fight Lyme disease, the vaccine actually attacks the saliva of the tick, which is the root of the problem. The authors of the study state that the new vaccine causes an immediate reaction to the skin of bite victims, limiting the amount of time mites have to feed and infect the host. This vaccine also uses the same mRNA technology that the COVID vaccine uses to protect patients.

What is lime?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection in which mites get caught in the skin and invade the body when chewed. The most recognizable sign of the disease is a bullseye-shaped rash that forms around the bite after days or weeks.

Initially, Lyme disease usually causes symptoms such as a rash, fever, headache, and severe malaise. However, if the sick person is not treated immediately, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system, causing serious complications. There are about 40,000 new cases of Lyme disease each year in the United States, but the authors of the study state that this number could actually be up to 10 times higher due to no reports.Moreover, Lyme disease is not the only disease Insects can carry.

“There are multiple tick-borne diseases, and this approach may provide broader protection than vaccines that target specific pathogens,” said a professor at the Yale School of Medicine and the Yale School of Public Health. Senior author Errol Vaccine explains.and University release.. “It can also be used in combination with more traditional pathogen-based vaccines to increase their effectiveness.”

Stop saliva and prevent illness

Researchers say that black-footed tick seeds Ixodes scapularis Communicates the pathogen of Lyme disease Borrelia Burgdolferi.. The disease contains several proteins, and the team focused their research on 19 different types.

In collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, we analyzed the fragments of mRNA that produced all 19 of these. Tick ​​saliva protein..The scientist who created COVID-19 vaccine Using the same strategy, we have developed a formulation that protects against the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Using guinea pigs, the team discovered that vaccinated animals develop redness immediately at the bite site after encountering disease-carrying mites. None of the guinea pigs developed Lyme disease as long as the researchers removed the ticks shortly after the redness began. Conversely, about half of the unvaccinated guinea pig group, despite researchers removing mites, B. I was infected with Burgdolferi.

Interestingly Successful vaccine protection Guinea pigs immunized from a single tick bite, even if researchers leave ticks on the skin of animals. On the other hand, a single tick bite caused Lyme disease in 60% of unvaccinated guinea pigs. The vaccine also prevented the mites from actively feeding on the host, allowing them to come off the skin faster.

Vaccines have their limits. The results show that leaving vaccinated guinea pigs with three mites reduced protection against Lyme disease.

“”vaccination It enhances the ability to recognize tick bites and partially transforms tick bites into mosquito bites, “says Fikrig. “If you feel bitten by a mosquito, hit it. Using the vaccine can cause redness and itching, so before infecting B. burgdorferi, recognize that you have been bitten and bite the ticks. You can get rid of it quickly. “

So does the vaccine work for humans?

A team at Yale University warns that the vaccine is not a finished product and needs further testing to see if it protects people.

Similar experiments with mice revealed that the vaccine did not result in resistance to mite infection. The authors of the study believe that part of this is due to the fact that guinea pigs and human skin have more layers than mice. Mites may also have evolved new ways of feeding mice. I. scapularis Tick.

Studies will be displayed in the journal Scientific translation medicine..