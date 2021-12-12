British studies have warned of Omicron’s speed, pointing out the need for boosters.





The first real-world study of how the vaccine tolerates the Omicron variant showed a significant reduction in protection against symptomatic cases caused by the new and rapidly spreading form of coronavirus. But the study is Published by British Government scientists on FridayWe also showed that the third vaccination provided considerable protection against Omicron. Friday government scientists too Provided the most complete look ever The rapid spread of Omicron to highly vaccinated populations in England warns that variants may overtake Delta by mid-December and the number of Covid-19 cases may surge without precautions. Did. These warnings British computer modeling research published on Saturday Even in populations with high levels of immunity, Omicron suggests that it can be extremely life-threatening and overwhelming hospitals. Scientists have warned that these predictions may change as we learn more about the severity of Omicron infections.

A vaccine study published on Friday showed reduced levels of defense. Four months after people received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Shot was approximately 35% effective in preventing symptomatic infections caused by Omicron, significantly reducing performance against delta variants. It was discovered by scientists that they did.

However, the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine increased this number to about 75%. Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine did not appear to provide substantial protection against the symptomatic infections caused by Omicron months after vaccination. However, for these recipients, the additional Pfizer-BioNTech dose provided significant benefits, increasing efficacy against the variant to 71%. Still, the authors of the study said they expect the vaccine to remain a breakwater against hospitalization and death, even if it is not an infection caused by Omicron. And researchers warned that it’s too early to know exactly how well the vaccine works, even in countries that are tracking variants, such as the United Kingdom. The study was published with new discoveries about how easily Omicron is widespread. For example, a person infected with the Omicron variant is about three times more likely to infect other members of the family with the virus than a person infected with the Delta variant, the UK Health Security Agency reported.

Also, close contact with Omicron’s case is about twice as likely as close contact for someone infected with the Delta to catch the virus. Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said Omicron’s ability to evade the body’s immune defenses occupy most of its benefits over previous variants. However, modeling work by his research team also suggested that Omicron was about 25 to 50 percent more contagious than Delta. Has been updated December 12, 2021, 4:02 pm ET “I think there is a fair amount of antigenic escape,” Dr. Ferguson said, referring to the virus’s ability to dodge the body’s defenses. “But it’s inherently more contagious than Delta.” He and other scientists warned that evidence is still in place and that better surveillance at the most advanced Omicron waves could affect their findings. The World Health Organization said this week that some evidence was revealed that Omicron was causing a milder illness than Delta, but it was premature to ensure that. Still, scientists warn that if the variant continues to spread rapidly, as in the UK, where cases are doubling every 2.5 days, healthcare systems around the world could be flooded with patients. I am. According to Dr. Ferguson, even if Omicron causes serious illness at half the rate of delta mutants, his computer modeling could enroll 5,000 people daily in a UK hospital during peak Omicron waves. It suggests that. At other times in the pandemic. Scientists have said widespread vaccination in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States will prevent as many people as the previous wave from dying. However, experts also warned that if the hospital becomes too full, patients with Covid and other illnesses will suffer.

“To a large number of infectious diseases lead to hospitalization levels that we can’t handle, we only need to slightly reduce protection against serious illnesses,” said Dr. Ferguson. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/5 Vaccines are mandatory in Europe. The latest wave of pandemics is driving countries such as: Germany When Italy Imposing restrictions on selecting unvaccinated people.Countermeasures Rekindle the debate Over the government’s right to reduce personal freedom in the name of public health. Global vaccination campaign. One year after global vaccine deployment, vaccination rate gap between high-income and low-income countries Wider than ever..Zambia’s challenges are infrastructure issues Public hesitation about getting vaccinated It has proven to be a major obstacle. It will take weeks to understand how the current surge in Omicron infections will affect people in need of hospital care. “By the time we know the severity, it may be too late to act,” Dr. Ferguson said. A modeling study published on Saturday, created by another group of experts at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, has significantly reduced the potential for hospitalization spikes. For now, these scientists have assumed that Omicron will cause as serious a disease as Delta in unvaccinated people, but as it happened in South Africa, immunization from vaccination and previous infections. Raising the level of will soften the immunity wave. In the scenario that some outside experts said was most likely, Omicron significantly circumvented the immune defenses of people, but the booster effect also proved to be very effective. By April, they predicted approximately 300,000 hospitalizations and 47,000 deaths. This can put a greater daily burden on UK hospitals during peak omicron waves than was seen in the early days of the pandemic. Importantly, scientists said reintroducing certain restrictions could save thousands of lives and save tens of thousands of hospitalizations. External experts have a poor understanding of Omicron and may be able to fight more severe infections more effectively than the model predicted, and new antivirals will arrive within the next few months. He emphasized that this could mitigate the impact of the infection.

Still, scientists urge governments to speed up vaccination campaigns, share doses with less vaccinated countries, and consider more, if not new restrictions, measures such as self-testing. rice field. “The coronavirus isn’t over with us,” said Michael Head, a senior researcher at Global Health at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. “The tactic of” turning off the lights and pretending we aren’t there “is a failed policy. “

