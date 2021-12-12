Here’s what you need to know: December 12, 2021

Detroit – Michigan reported 11,783 new cases COVID-19 and 235 virus-related deaths Friday – Average 5,891.5 cases in 2 days..

Of the 235 deaths announced on Friday, 151 were identified during a record review.

With the Friday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,380,324, including 25,080 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,368,541 cases and 24,845 deaths. As of Wednesday..

Tests increased to about 50,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 17.89% as of Friday -Slightly lower than last week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks and is at the highest point of the pandemic.

situation 7-day moving average for daily It was 6,251 on Friday.The 7-day average death Friday was 107. The case fatality rate is 1.8%.situation Also reports “active cases” Listed at 230,900 on Friday.

Michigan Reported is more than 10.7 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Friday 67.5% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 62.1% of 16 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated.

Throughout the entire population of Michigan 62.1% received the last COVID vaccination..

According to Johns Hopkins University 49 million cases Reported in the United States, 796,700 people died Reported by a virus. World wide, 8 billion vaccinations It has been administered in the United States alone, including more than 478 million doses.

In the world, It has been confirmed that 269 million people are infected. that’s all 5.2 million people have died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and deliberate underreporting by some governments, the actual numbers are certainly much higher.

COVID Cases and Death Trends by Michigan County

Authorities provided the latest information Status of COVID-19 in Michigan Later friday First case of Omicron variant Confirmed in the state.

At the briefing, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian spoke.

They were joined by Dr. Michael Tsimis, MD, Physician of Maternal and Fetal Medicine at Spectrum Health, and Dr. Paolo Marciano, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

According to new data, the number of patients in COVID-19’s Michigan hospital has surpassed the spring wave and reached a record high.

MDHHS updated hospitalization data on Monday after a five-day break on the holidays. 4,386 people in hospitals throughout the state where COVID-19 is confirmed or suspected.

A Beaumont Health Experts provided the latest information about COVID The hospital trend in Metro Detroit calls this the “fourth surge” and shares three reasons he believes the numbers are rising again.

Nick Gilpin, an infectious disease doctor and medical director of infection prevention at Beaumont Health, held a virtual briefing on November 11th to discuss what he was seeing. Metro Detroit..

Parents are looking for where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for young children after the CDC gives a final green light on Pfizer’s adolescent doses for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Doses should be available now or soon at your local pharmacy, clinic, hospital or clinic. Like the COVID-19 vaccine for adults, it’s free.

As the number of COVID cases continues to skyrocket in Michigan, new data suggest that mandatory school masks are working to slow the spread of the virus.

This is one of the most disruptive problems in a pandemic, especially in schools where masking is a duty. Anger and frustration boiled inside, outside, and on the board. However, the new data supports the use of masks in schools.

Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks. This raises the threshold from 2 school-related cases to 3 cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has such meaning From the Council of State and Territory Epidemiologists- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.

in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.

Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus during the 2020 influenza season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen. Probably because of wearing masks, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.

But this year, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective, and influenza is expected to be more widespread.

Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with weakened immunity to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger their immune system in order to schedule a third vaccination appointment.

A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be provided to those who book on a drive-through at the TCF Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Michigan COVID-19th Case Report after November 15th:

November 15-7,012 new cases

November 16-7,281 new cases

November 17-7,280 new cases

November 18-8,990 new cases

November 19-8,990 new cases

November 20-5,669 new cases

November 21-5,669 new cases

November 22-5,670 new cases

November 23-8,502 new cases

November 24-8,501 new cases

November 25-5,065 new cases

November 26-5,066 new cases

November 27-5,066 new cases

November 28-5,066 new cases

November 29-5,066 new cases

November 30-8,265 new cases

December 1-8,265 new cases

December 2–9,221 new cases

December 3-9,222 new cases

December 4-5,530 new cases

December 5-5,530 new cases

December 6-5,530 new cases

December 7-7,693 new cases

December 8-7,692 new cases

December 9-5,891 new cases

December 10-5,892 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since November 15.

November 15-32 new deaths

November 16-121 new dead

November 17-121 new dead

November 18-64 new deaths

November 19-64 new deaths (71 in the last two days from important records)

November 20-27 new deaths

November 21-28 new deaths

November 22-28 new deaths (32 in the last 3 days from important records)

November 23-140 new deaths

November 24-140 new deaths (143 in the last two days from important records)

November 25-28 new deaths

November 26-28 new deaths

November 27-28 new deaths

November 28-28 new deaths

November 29-27 new deaths (57 in the last 5 days from important records)

November 30-179 people died

December 1-179 deaths (160 in the last two days from important records)

December 2-138 new deaths

December 3-139 new deaths (169 in the last two days from important records)

December 4-42 new deaths

December 5-42 new deaths

December 6-43 new deaths (47 in the last 3 days from important records)

December 7-175 new dead

December 8-175 new deaths (185 from the last two days from important records)

December 9-117 new dead

December 10-118 new deaths (151 in the last two days from important records)

