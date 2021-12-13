Los Angeles County reports 7th case of Omicron variant – CBS Los Angeles





Los Angeles (CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Public Health Service reported on Saturday the discovery of a seventh positive case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They showed that the person was completely vaccinated and had recently traveled the country before experiencing mild symptoms. The person is now self-quarantined. read more: Charger keeps hope of playoffs and beats Giants 37-21 Close contact inside and outside Los Angeles County was identified by public health and a COVID-19 test was performed. Some people are still waiting for results, but most tests have returned to negative. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said of recent findings: “This latest case Omicron The Los Angeles County variant emphasizes how important safety measures are during travel. … All signs are the severity of the disease if infected, among those who have been fully vaccinated. Omicron Is calm and reminds us that all qualified residents need urgent vaccination or booster vaccination.Vaccines may provide very necessary protection against serious illnesses caused by Omicron It is already known to provide protection against infectious diseases and illnesses associated with delta variants that continue to dominate the entire county. “ Early on Saturday, Feller reminded locals that Los Angeles County was once again in the “highly infected” stage. The first case of Omicron discovered just before Thanksgiving, Caused a series of international closures for travelers – Especially from Africa where the first case was reported. The Public Health Service also reported that one (fifth) case was the result of a local infection, rather than a trip like the other. read more: A couple robbed at a muzzle near the old town of Calabasas Omicron was first discovered in North America on November 29, and a few days later in California. The First Case in Los Angeles County Identified on 2 December, additional proceedings have been filed in the past week. The Omicron variant is considered a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization and the CDC. However, it is unclear whether the variants are more easily infected or can cause more serious illness. According to Feller, the previously identified delta variant is due to the latest surge in cases nationwide and is still the predominant mutation in the circulation, with all COVID specimens genetically tested in the county. It accounts for more than 99% of. According to the latest figures, 83% of counties over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 75% have been fully vaccinated. Of all eligible residents over the age of 5, 77% have been vaccinated at least once and 69% have been fully vaccinated. Of the more than 6.15 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 84,931 tested positive, or about 1.38%. A total of 2,798 vaccinated people were hospitalized at a rate of 0.046% and 537 died at a rate of 0.009%. This is in the midst of news that the number of COVID-19s is increasing daily in Los Angeles County. Over 700 people were hospitalized Due to the virus on Saturday. Other news: USC student killed at Exposition Park pedestrian crossing Not included in the total of 7 positive Omicron cases Recent positive cases found in Long Beach County, Increase its total number around Los Angeles County to 8.

