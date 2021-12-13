COVID shot a year later, a sign of concern

Many residents believe that previous infections with COVID-19 give them sufficient immunity, community health commissioners also said. According to some studies, the coronavirus vaccine provides more effective and lasting immunity than previous infections.

On the other hand, hospitalization with coronavirus has reached a level not seen since January, mainly among unvaccinated people, and is re-burdening the medical system.

Still, on Wednesday, hundreds of locals, including 987 in our nine county areas, receive their first dose daily. Dayton’s Lindsey Martin, 30, was one of 36 people who took the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Dayton Convention Center that day.

“I was skeptical,” she said. “I haven’t done my research. I’ve listened to everyone’s opinions. And I didn’t think I had enough time to see if there was a big problem. But here. Yes. I think I trust it. “

Martin said she was urged to get the vaccine by her family who demanded to attend a holiday rally. After missing Thanksgiving, Martin wants to meet her family, especially her Christmas grandmother.

This is where our local county is vaccinated:

Champaign County: 41% fully vaccinated

Approximately 43% of the 39,000 inhabitants of Champaign County have been vaccinated at least once.

Gave Jones, Champaign County Health Commissioner, said it was struggling to maintain the pace of vaccination the county saw at the start of the deployment.

“It’s just an educational endeavor, an advertising activity, and we’re doing everything we can to adapt as much as we can for the community,” he said. “In general, many people ask about vaccines, safety, and efficacy.”

Clark County: 48% fully vaccinated

In Clark County, about 52% of the 136,000 inhabitants started the coronavirus vaccine series.

Charles Patterson, Clark County Health Commissioner, said the county was in the middle of a herd in terms of vaccination rates.

“Here in Clark, politics is a little more complicated,” he said. “In addition, vaccination rates are lower than in some other counties, because in many parts of the state there is a very clear line between rich and poor counties … Therefore, if you look at counties like Delaware County, in Warren County, which is traditionally a wealthy county and traditionally the “healest” county in Ohio, immunization rates do not overlap with them, and You can see that socio-economic factors are related to many things. That. “

According to Patterson, the Ministry of Health has tried to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, such as by providing transportation and moving vaccination clinics to the southern tip of Springfield, where there are many poor zip codes.

“Access is not one of the biggest problems,” he said. “We’re making the decision to want a vaccine. There’s a $ 100 gift incentive sponsored by the state. We basically participated in everything the state threw out there. We people I’ve posted countless posts and other communications about how shots can be taken and what the incentives are. “

Dark County: 36% fully vaccinated

In Darke County, the least vaccinated county, about 38% of the 52,000 inhabitants are initially vaccinated.

“We’re in our early thirties (percentage), but I think it’s a lot higher,” said Darke County Health Commissioner Terence Holman. “We are a fairly conservative county. Overall, it’s probably pretty good for the county. It’s very politicized. There’s a lot of false information about vaccines and COVID, so join the vaccination. There is a lot of resistance to doing … it’s one of the top agricultural counties in the state. I think everything is influencing the facts. “

Difficulty in accessing vaccines is no longer an issue — desires aren’t there, Holman said. The department continues to promote the clinic and offer creative gift cards.

Green County: 52% fully vaccinated

Approximately 56% of the 168,000 inhabitants of Green County receive at least one dose.

Melissa Howell, Green County Health Commissioner, said about 50 new adults in the county have decided to be vaccinated weekly.

“Our strategy for increasing vaccination is to provide vaccination opportunities, share information on vaccine safety and efficacy, share information on registration methods and locations, and people have. Answer questions, dispel false information, explain illnesses, vaccine side effects, share information with our partner agencies, and listen to people, “she said. “Because each sector and each community can work differently, we develop businesses, schools, universities, first responders, health care and strategies according to their needs.”

Miami County: 44% fully vaccinated

Of the 109,000 inhabitants of Miami County, 47% started the coronavirus vaccine series.

As with many other counties, there are differences in immunization rates between regions. According to the Miami County Public Health Service, 64% of Tip City residents have started vaccination, while 54% of Troy and 41% of Picua have started vaccination.

A statement from the Department of Health said: “As in many areas, Miami County was powerful when vaccination was first available. Well, a year later, the number of people vaccinated slowed down, but booster shots. The number of people getting it is increasing. This is encouraging, along with the age group of 5-11 years who are currently vaccinated. “

Montgomery County: 51% fully vaccinated

In Montgomery County, the most populous county, about 56% of the 537,000 inhabitants receive at least one coronavirus vaccine.

An unprecedented number of people were vaccinated in a relatively short period of time, according to Jennifer Wenzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

“But when it comes to the total number of people vaccinated, especially those under the age of 30, it’s not yet the place we want,” she said. “Public health bridges the vaccine availability gap by focusing on currently underserved populations, such as minorities, individuals experiencing homelessness, and people living in collective environments. Public health will also continue its minority outreach program and general education efforts to promote the safety and efficacy of current vaccines. In addition, our call center is COVID-19. And can be used to answer general questions about vaccination. “

Montgomery County has the largest black population in the region, lagging behind whites and Asians in vaccination coverage. Approximately 44% of black county residents receive at least one coronavirus vaccine, compared to 53% of white populations and 73% of Asian populations.

According to Wenzel, people of color and low socio-economic status suffer from poor pre-pandemic health due to long-standing racial and economic disparities, and COVID-19 makes those inequality more. I made it clear.

Preble County: 38% fully vaccinated

In Preble County, another low-immunization county, about 41% of the 41,000 inhabitants receive at least one vaccination.

The county’s vaccination rates are stable, said Joshua Lucas, Preble County Health Commissioner, but much slower than the surrounding counties.

“The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine from the Preble County Public Health Service is low because residents go elsewhere or aren’t interested,” he said. “Preble County Public Health continues to grow its message through its social media platform and our website, encouraging the Preble County community to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine from vendors that provide vaccines.”

Butler County: 52% fully vaccinated

According to the Ohio Department of Health, in Butler County, more than 58% of the approximately 390,000 county inhabitants receive at least one dose.

Butler County Health Commissioner Eric Balster said many older people were pleased to be vaccinated. As in other states, county immunization rates for residents over the age of 60 are over 80%, but immunization rates for residents under the age of 30 are less than 50%.

“Therefore, many people we were really worried about early on due to multiple health problems and old age are now receiving the protection they didn’t have throughout 2020. It’s really positive. I think, “he said. “There is certainly work to be done.”

Young people are less likely to get a serious illness, but are more likely to spread the virus even if they are not vaccinated, according to Balster.

“There are groups of people who are hesitant to get it for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Some people ask them questions about the need for it and misunderstand the capabilities and intent of the vaccine … we listen to their concerns and ask them so they can make more. An informed decision that can continue to help it by trying to provide the best information we have. “

Butler County Health Department will continue to partner with schools and other local agencies to vaccinate more people and keep them informed about the availability and facts of the vaccine.

Warren County: 58% fully vaccinated

Warren County, one of Ohio’s wealthiest and most educated counties, consistently scores higher in health measurements than the surrounding counties. It is the most vaccinated of the regional counties, with approximately 63% of the 242,000 inhabitants receiving at least one vaccination.

“Because we are a very educated county, I think people can look at science and understand the science behind vaccination and the science behind how the COVID vaccine was created.” Warren County Health Commissioner Duane Stansbury said. “They also have primary care providers, so they have easy access to contacting their doctor.”

In Warren County, there are differences in vaccination rates between more urban and more rural areas.

“When we started out in the agricultural nations of eastern Warren County, the Mason-Dearfield region of the Springboro region was high,” Stanbery said.

The Warren County Combined Health District continues to outreach to inform people that they are willing to answer vaccine questions.