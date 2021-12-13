Voting: Utah parents split COVID-19 shots for their children

Utah parents with children under the age of 18 continue to divide Have them vaccinated According to the latest Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics polls, we oppose COVID-19, but only about one-fifth are stuck with shots.

Utahns also asked whether injections for deadly viruses would eventually be added to the list of vaccines needed to attend school in the state, such as chickenpox, polio, hepatitis, measles, mumps, and rubella. It is fairly evenly divided.

Utah is the state First case of new Omicron variant It is believed to be even more contagious than the highly contagious delta variant of the virus that causes it. Continuous surge Of the state case.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved COVID-19. Booster shotIf you are 16 and 17 years old in the country, protection against the Omicron variant is also considered to be enhanced.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be used by anyone over the age of 16 for nearly a year, but children aged 12 to 15 will only be able to get it until May, and children aged 5 to 11 will also be vaccinated. It became a target. ..

In Utah, nearly 22% of children aged 5 to 11 have already received the first of two COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 55% of 12-18 Utahns are fully vaccinated. This means that more than two weeks have passed since the second inoculation, compared to just over 57% of all Utahns.

“Utah did a very good job in vaccination of children,” said Andrew, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Department, University of Utah Health and Director of Hospital Epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Dr. Pavia said.

“It really shows that Utah’s parents are very enthusiastic about vaccination of their children,” Pavia said.

The reason may be that “parents will do a lot to protect their children,” the doctor said.

COVID-19 continues to spread among children in Utah, accounting for 229 of the 1,330 new cases announced on Friday. More than 700 Utah children under the age of 14 have been hospitalized for the virus Two young people have died.

Polls show that about half of parents with children under the age of 18 are already vaccinated or will be vaccinated as soon as they qualify. About a quarter say they want to see how vaccinations are done, or simply undecided.

Only about one-fifth of parents with children under the age of 18 decided that their children would not be vaccinated against COVID-19. Over half (53%) of Utahn surveyed had no children under the age of 18.

Mandating COVID-19 vaccination to attend public schools has not been proposed and cannot be done under the current Federal Emergency Use Authorization. 45% of Utahns agree and 49% disagree.

The poll was conducted by 812 registered voters in Utah, Dan Jones and Associates, from 18 to 30 November for Dezalet News and the Hinckley Institute of Political Science at the University of Utah. The result has an error of plus or minus 3.44 percentage points.

The results of COVID-19 vaccination in children are: Voting in October.

Alyssa McKay, an American folk pharmacist, said all five children in her family between the ages of 14 and 18 were vaccinated as soon as they qualified. McKay said he had never had any doubts about the shot.

“No. I didn’t have to ask or worry. For me, the benefits far outweighed the risks. It was actually very reassuring to have everyone vaccinated,” she said. “We can do more without a mask and I think we are more confident.”

According to McKay, no child was so terrible that his arm hurt lightly after the shot. “They are happy to get the vaccine, even if they don’t like shots. They hate shots.”

She said the results of the split polls were amazing.

“I’m sad because we’re usually a well-educated and active state that cares about communities and families,” McKay said. Still, she said she is aware that some parents may not be ready to vaccinate their children.

“I don’t think it’s a difficult decision for parents to make if they really understand the statistics, but there’s a lot of misinformation, fear, and a lot of fear,” McKay said. We also need some consideration. ”

What is her advice to other parents?

“If you’re at stake, think about the people in your life you’re helping,” McKay said, especially vulnerable to viruses because of their age or health. people. “We don’t want to be the person who brought it home for the holidays.”

Utah Health Department spokesman Tom Hudachko said poll results are promising, especially for parents with children under the age of 18 who are not vaccinated.

The state expects to approach the goal of vaccination of all quarters between the ages of 5 and 11 by mid-December, Hudachko said. School-aged children.

Of the 229 new cases reported on Friday for adolescents from kindergarten to high school, more than half, 124, were 5-10 years old. He said it would lead to a “reasonable conclusion.” Increased vaccination means “dramatically fewer cases” for children.

According to Hudackho, parents’ concerns that they are not yet convinced that their children should be vaccinated against COVID-19 are real.

“But I hope my parents are looking at the data and asking my pediatrician and my doctor,” he added. “There is enough data to show that we believe that vaccines affect the number of cases.”