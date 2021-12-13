New Zealand officials are investigating allegations that men were vaccinated with Covid 10 times a day | New Zealand





New Zealand health officials say men received up to 10 Covid-19 vaccinations daily on behalf of others in a recent civilian effort to avoid strict restrictions on unvaccinated people. I’m investigating the claim. The Ministry of Health said it took this issue seriously. “We are very concerned about this situation and are working with appropriate institutions,” said Astrid Koornneef, spokesman for Covid-19 vaccination and immunization. Staff reports that the man is believed to have visited Some immune centers And paid to get the dose. In New Zealand, vaccines can be booked through the website, doctors or go to the walk-in center. Your name, date of birth, and address must be provided to your healthcare professional to administer the vaccine, but no further identification is required. “It is dangerous to reveal the identity of another person and receive treatment. This is a health record of a person who was vaccinated under the expected identity and who was vaccinated without being vaccinated. It puts the person in danger at risk, “says Koornneef. “This can affect how they manage their health in the future.” The ministry urged those who received more vaccines than recommended to seek clinical advice. Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine scholar at the University of Auckland, said there were no specific data on the use of vaccines in this way, but said men were unlikely to cause serious harm. “We know that high doses cause more common vaccine reactions such as fever, headaches, and pain, so you might expect him to feel pretty gritty the next day.” The case was not an isolated case, Petousis Harris said, adding that he heard others paid to vaccinate on behalf of someone else. To make the process as accessible as possible, you do not need to show photo ID when vaccination, but it makes the system vulnerable to abuse by “a few people”. .. “I think this is a very selfish act on behalf of the buyer, perhaps the exploitation of someone who needs to make some money and is willing to take those risks. New Zealand is expected to meet the double vaccination target of 90% of the target population (aged 12+) before Christmas. but, A small voice cohort People are reluctant to immunize. Country’s new signaling system, Announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern In late November, the blockade will end in support of the unvaccinated limit. Levels of red, orange and green depend on the vaccination rate and the level of burden on the health system, but even at the toughest level, red, companies are fully vaccinated and have some restrictions on collection size. there is. Last week, Newshub filmed a licensed doctor handing out a medical certificate as a vaccination exemption certificate at the clinic telling the patient that he was not vaccinated. Appropriate medical exemptions are only granted through the Ministry of Health and medical professionals need to be immunized. Police confirmed that they were investigating the case.

