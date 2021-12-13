Health
Pfizer booster shots are effective against Omicron variants, Israeli studies say
Tel Aviv — Booster Shot
Pfizer Ltd
PFE 1.34%
When
BNTX -9.33%
Covid-19 vaccine provides excellent protection against severe illness from Omicron variant, According to a new Israeli study, those without a third shot are very vulnerable.
Similar to Pfizer’s findings last week, countries concerned about the rapid spread of Omicron suggest that continuous vaccination can protect the population.
Researchers at the Sheba Medical Center and the Israeli Ministry of Health have seen 20 Sheba employees who received boosters at least a month ago and have not received a third injection after 5-6 months of the second injection. We examined blood samples from 20 employees. shot.
Studies have shown that employees with boosters are much more likely to neutralize the Omicron variant than the two-shot group. However, booster shots were still less effective at preventing omicrons than other variants, including Delta. The most common strain of virus It circulates worldwide.
Research Key: Boostered individuals may be more likely to be infected with Omicron than other variants, but they It is unlikely that you will develop a serious illness At a press conference on Saturday night, Gililejev Yochai, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at the Sheva Medical Center, said he would be hospitalized or hospitalized.
The bad news for this study is that, according to Dr. Regev-Yochay, “people who were vaccinated twice 5-6 months ago have no ability to neutralize.”
“If you haven’t got a booster in the last five months, get one,” said Dr. Regev-Yochay.
Members of the two-shot group have shown some protection against the delta variant. The findings will be published in the New England Journal of Medicine shortly. The study was based on dozens of blood samples, Dr. Regev-Yochay said, calling it “relatively good size” for such studies.
Last week, Pfizer announced a third dose of the vaccine. Increased antibody against Omicron 25 times compared to 2 doses.
Studies by Israeli researchers and Pfizer, and By South African scientistsWhere the Omicron variant was first detected, three doses would be required to generate an effective immune response against Omicron, which was provided in two doses to the previous viral strain. Suggests.
The authors of the Israeli study stated that their efforts were the first to combine an actual sample of laboratory-grown Omicron mutants with blood samples from individuals who received booster shots. Pfizer’s investigation was conducted with a pseudo-virus aimed at mimicking a real virus.
Pfizer and BioNTech are working on an Omicron-specific vaccine and hope that it will be available if the variant becomes widespread by March 2022. Researchers began researching a new vaccine on November 25, shortly after Omicron was identified.
Correction and amplification
The researchers examined a group of blood samples from 20 Sheba employees who received boost immunization at least a month ago. Earlier versions of this article incorrectly stated that they had received it within the last 5-6 months. (Corrected on December 12)
An Israeli study states that on December 13, 2021, a print version appeared as “Pfizer boosters mitigate risk from Omicron.”
..
