Second Case of Omicron Variant Linked to MSU, Minnesota-Mankate





A second confirmed case of COVID-19 containing the Omicron variant has been identified and linked to Minnesota State College-Mankate. Adults who recently traveled the country were tested positive. It is unknown whether the adult is an MSU-Mankate student or staff member. According to the State Health Department, she was vaccinated on November 30, with mild symptoms and symptoms resolved. Investigation into the case is underway, but individuals have told health authorities that they have been quarantined from others. “Individuals are fine and follow proper quarantine protocols,” MSU Mankato President Edward Finch wrote to staff and students by email. According to KEYC.. The first case involving the Omicron variant in Minnesota was detected in a man in Hennepin County who traveled to New York for an anime convention in November. The man was vaccinated and had a booster dose just two weeks before symptoms appeared, but the symptoms were mild and then resolved. Epidemiologists are still working to find out everything possible about the Omicron variant. Early signals indicate that Omicron is highly contagious – more so than the delta variants that currently dominate Minnesota and the United States – probably not as serious as the delta variants. NPR has a detailed article What’s happening around the world at Omicron. The snippets are: “Early reports from South African health officials and doctors show that the wave of Omicron infections is breathtakingly fast and does not cause the same level of serious illness as when Delta struck the country. For example, ICU hospitalization is much lower. “But many experts warn that it is too early to reach a firm conclusion. South Africa’s population is relatively young and many were already infected with the virus before the advent of Omicron. “ Concerns in Minnesota are that if Omicron can escape innate and vaccine immunity, the vast number of potentially infected people will ultimately be a heavy burden on hospitals already facing capacity problems. It means that there is a possibility of calling. Omicron was first discovered in South Africa and has seen a rapid increase in cases since it has been identified in more than 60 countries, including the United Kingdom, which may account for more than half of all UK cases by the end of December. According to the Guardian..

