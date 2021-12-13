“It will lead to numerous incidents” – CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles (CBSLA)- With The discovery of the 7th positive case of the Omicron mutant was reported. In COVID-19, new health issues are raised throughout Southland.

Public health experts warn that the coronavirus pandemic is the fifth surge, especially as we head towards cool winter weather and large family gatherings during the holiday season.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Public Health Service reported that the numbers were down from what was reported on Saturday, but it was still enough to worry. With 698 hospitalizations, the number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased from 707 on Saturday to 179, a total of 182 on Saturday. 1,460 new cases are still reported, and an additional 5 have died. In the past, the county has stated that the number of weekends is traditionally low due to unreported numbers.

This has resulted in 1,547,042 cases and 27,330 deaths throughout the county since the start of the 2020 pandemic.

Los Angeles County has recently been returned to the “high” transmission layer by the CDC after spending months in the less important “substantial” transmission layer.

Omicron mutants appear to be highly contagious, despite multiple indications that the viral symptoms are much milder than previous mutants, so the CDC and World Health Organization Both are considered “concerned mutants”.

Deaths from COVID-19 increased by nearly 30% and the number of reported cases increased by 37.3%. By next weekend, the CDC predicts that millions more Americans could be infected with COVID-19 in some variations, with Christmas still weeks ahead.

Dr. Michael Dyno, a surgeon in the emergency room at the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, issued a statement on the latest variant.

“Yes, we know it’s more contagious. Yes, we know it’s more contagious. But we’re more toxic than mutants. I want to have it, which means I have it more than a mutant that causes more serious illness. Its slippery slopes are much more contagious and contagious. If there is a sexy one, it will lead to many cases. Therefore, as a percentage of them, more people will come to the hospital, although not as deadly as the previous variants. Thanks to that, there is a possibility that it will increase even more in hospitals. “

He states that the cause of concern is not as great as in other variants of the past, but his research helps vaccines and booster shots provide additional lines of defense in the event of a virus infection. It shows that.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer shared the same sentiment in a statement she issued following the seventh Omicron incident in Los Angeles County.

“All signs are the severity of the disease if infected, among those who are fully vaccinated. Omicron Is calm and reminds us that all qualified residents need urgent vaccination or booster vaccination.Vaccines may provide very necessary protection against serious illnesses caused by Omicron It is already known to provide protection against infectious diseases and illnesses associated with delta variants that continue to dominate the entire county. “

He also revealed that recent studies in South Africa have shown some annoying problems, but the overall study has good news regarding the body’s natural response to Omicron mutants. It was reflected.

“We did some laboratory studies in South Africa earlier this week. We are very grateful to them. This is a blood sample of people vaccinated after being infected with COVID. I have just been vaccinated that the levels of neutralizing antibodies against South Africa have dropped significantly by a factor of 40. So it may sound a little scary, but we need to remember that our immune system is more than a neutralizing antibody. Since immunity from vaccines is more than neutralizing antibodies, the other component of the immune system is T cells, and although Omicron has a significant number of mutations in peplomer, our T cells It can still latch on its peplomer and neutralize the immunity. This is good news. That’s why not many people around the world have serious illnesses from Omicron. “

Daignault also gave some advice on holiday gatherings. Expert remarks could bring the full power of the fifth surge.

“”I think these vaccines are free to use this year compared to last year. It’s not just vaccines, all you can do is make sure that everyone you meet is vaccinated. If possible, try to meet outdoors. … If that is not possible, make sure the room is well ventilated. The third is rapid diagnostics. Rapid testing is much more popular than last year and is available in stores and can be ordered online. I think it’s a really great idea to do some quick tests every day with a group of family and friends and add a layer of protection. “

According to recent reports, the reason for the surge in cases is due to local infections, especially after Thanksgiving. With students returning to school, adults returning to work, and holiday shopping in full swing, local infections are very likely.

However, the Los Angeles Public Health Department reports that 83% of residents in LA County over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time and 75% have been fully vaccinated.

Regarding the new theory that the vaccines Moderna and Pfizer can be mixed and combined, Daignault states that the study fully supports this information.

“Therefore, we did a very good study from NIH and looked at this mixture and matching combination of vaccines. Quantitatively and numerically, boosting with Moderna results in only a small number of neutralizing antibodies available from that Moderna. There are some advantages. Amplifiers. Currently, Moderna has a little more side effect profile, which makes it more likely to have headaches, fever, cold, body pain, etc. But most importantly, get a booster. If you take Pfizer twice and it works pretty well, I’ll say I’ll stick to it. Unless you have a lot of side effects, if you’re lucky with Moderna, I choose Moderna. “

The delta variant still appears to be a common variant in most positive cases around the United States, with increased hospitalization rates in 42 states last week.

Omicron has been reported in 27 states as of Sunday. Los Angeles’ The first case was reported December 2.