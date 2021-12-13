Marine health authorities are seeking COVID home test results

With the use of COVID-19’s rapid home inspection, Marin County officials have created online shape Capture the result.

“We are driving the enhancement of testing throughout the county through access to home testing kits available in pharmacies,” said Dr. Matt Willis, a county public health officer. “Removing all barriers to testing will be an important part of our ongoing pandemic response.”

Home testing is more convenient than going to a healthcare provider’s office or government testing site, and results are available much faster.

“For the PCR test, the 24-hour turnaround is very fast,” Willis said of the polymerase chain reaction. “The results of the home antigen test are available in 15 minutes.”

There are other incentives to use home testing.

New antivirals developed by Merck and Pfizer have proven promising in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but should be taken immediately after infection to be effective.

One of the drawbacks of home testing is the lack of transparency. Lab-based molecular test results are automatically reported to the California Public Health Service for use in mapping COVID-19 epidemics, but home test results are not.

“If we don’t get these results, there will be a blind spot in disease monitoring,” Willis said.

He said the new online form will allow Marin’s public health authorities to monitor how the virus is flowing through the community.

“If there are multiple cases from a particular setting or neighbor, it indicates that contact tracing needs to pay attention to that area in order to disrupt the new outbound chain early,” Willis said. Mr. says. “We can also provide support to those who are willing to quarantine and other necessary support.”

Due to the recent surge in infections, marine has risen to the “high” infection category defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the countries are in the same category.

Willis reiterated the mask mandate, which is equivalent to about 13 patients, if the number of residents admitted to COVID-19 in Marin reaches 5 per 100,000 inhabitants, rather than relying on the case rate. He said he would consider imposing.

Home tests play an important role in helping manage COVID-19 in Marine schools.

“Schools are an environment where we are particularly interested in ensuring that there are no test barriers,” Willis said. “We do not want children or staff to appear at school and become infected.”

Parents of the students were given about 13,000 home test kits. Parents who receive the kit must agree to report the results using the online form.

The Marine Health Center is also asking pharmacies selling home tests to encourage customers to report their results using an online form.

Since the program started in October, the county has received 3,478 results from home tests, 62 of which were positive.

Due to the growing popularity of Marin residents, it can be difficult to find a test at home.

Benson Toy, owner of San Rafael’s Marine Medical Pharmacy, recently said it was out of stock. The toys said they didn’t order before because the cost of the minimum order was too high to find a supplier now.

“They are moving quickly off the pharmacy shelves, which is good from a public health standpoint,” Willis said.

He said pharmacies are getting supplies as soon as possible, so the general public needs to check with pharmacies on a regular basis.

President Biden has announced that he will require private insurance companies to provide customers with home inspections free of charge, but those seeking reimbursement still have to pay in advance and negotiate with the insurance company to get paid.

Biden said he plans to distribute 15 million tests to local health centers and local clinics to provide home-use test kits to people who do not have private insurance. Some critics have suggested that the government needs to distribute the kit. Kits can cost as much as $ 25 in packs of two.

Willis agreed.

“Especially in Omicron, we need to remove all the barriers to testing,” Willis mentioned the latest variant of COVID-19.