Exclusion zone in Washington after the outbreak of bird flu

An exclusion zone was set up after the outbreak of bird flu on the wear side.

As a precautionary measure, including the Washington Wetland Center, venues within a three-kilometer area have been closed.

On their website, the wildlife park states that it will remain closed on Monday, December 13, “to prevent bird flu from spreading to birds.”

Bird flu, often known as bird flu, is commonly carried by wild birds that migrate to the United Kingdom during the winter.

In a post on their website, Washington’s wildlife attractions state that they are taking precautions to protect birds on their site.

“To protect the birds we care for and the birds looking for a winter shelter in our reserve, the Washington Wetland Center has been temporarily closed at the request of the British Government.

These measures help protect the birds in the center. We apologize for the disappointment that we know is the cause. Thank you for your understanding. “

The government has issued a statement stating that it has taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease.

The UK’s Supreme Veterinary Officer said:

“Whether it’s a few birds or a few thousand birds, we must take immediate action to protect them from this highly infectious disease.”

Currently, it is a legal requirement to keep birds indoors in order to isolate them from wild birds that spread the disease. Christine Middlemis, Britain’s Supreme Veterinary Officer, Defra.

According to the RSPB charity, the UK is currently experiencing the largest outbreaks of bird flu in recent years.

The high number of dead and sick birds raises increasing concerns among conservationists and nature lovers.

The current outbreak of HPAI has been apparent for weeks and is the largest and most widespread in the last few years. The species of wild birds involved are mainly wild geese, ducks and swans, but there are also many birds of prey that have been confirmed dead. RSPB

The RSPB takes this outbreak very seriously and we follow government guidance on reserves and implement biosecurity measures as needed. The source in the UK is unknown.

However, the RSPB states that “both national and intercountry poultry migration and wild bird migration are known carriers of the virus.”

Although the risk of humans getting sick from wild birds is very low, the RSPB does not treat sick or dead wild birds, stay vigilant, and catch dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese, ducks), seagulls and birds of prey. We encourage you to report. To the government helpline.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu, or bird flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.

There are various strains of avian influenza virus.

Most of them do not infect humans, but there are four strains that have raised concerns in recent years:

H5N1 (since 1997)

H7N9 (since 2013)

H5N6 (since 2014)

H5N8 (after 2016)

The H5N1 type is currently prevalent in the UK.

How is it spreading?

Birds can become infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected saliva, runny nose, or feces.

Wild birds, including waterfowl, are often more resistant to bird flu than poultry and can carry and infect the virus without showing evidence of the disease.

Everyone should always be careful to maintain hygiene, especially when feeding birds in the garden now. Regularly clean the outside feeding bins with a gentle disinfectant, remove old bird food, widen the feeding bins as much as possible, and wash your hands.