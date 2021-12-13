Passengers and airport employees can now get the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster on DIA





Denver (KDVR) — Denver International Airport will open a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic for passengers and airport employees for six days in December. Passengers and airport employees can schedule reservations to obtain the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster at the following dates and times. Monday, December 13th, 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 15th, 9am to 3pm

Sunday, December 19th, 10 am-4pm

Tuesday, December 21st, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Monday, December 27, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, December 29th, 9am to 3pm Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are provided. Passengers are advised to check frequently as reservations will be added or canceled if the reservation is not available on the first attempt. We do not accept carry-on. Click here to schedule an appointment.. The sign is in the plaza labeled “Health Appointment”, passing in front of Tom’s Urban Restaurant and heading north towards the terminal at the entrance to the Vaccination Clinic. Safeway / Albertsons manages COVID-19 booster shots. You can choose whether to receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer regardless of the vaccine you previously received (Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson). 41-year Colorado law enforcement veteran dies after battle with COVID-19



Airport officials are advised not to come to the reservation more than 15 minutes early. Otherwise, you will be asked to return at the reserved time. If you have any questions about the vaccine booster process at DEN, please email us. [email protected]..



