



The CDC recently recommended that everyone over the age of 18 take booster shots to enhance protection from COVID-19. This does not mean that the vaccine will not work. Boosters provide an amplified antibody response to the virus upon repeated exposure to any vaccine. Some individuals experienced breakthrough cases of COVID-19 as antibody levels from previous vaccinations or innate immunity declined. Like the first vaccination, booster immunization takes about two weeks to fully encourage your body to produce the required antibody protection. Dr. Debra Powell, Head of Infectious Diseases Department at Leading Hospital, said: Although we are still learning exactly how long antibody levels provide protection against the virus, current data suggest that antibodies last 6-9 months before they begin to decline in efficacy. “ Dr. Susanne Wenderos, Interim Chief Medical Officer of Tower Health, said: “If the effectiveness of the vaccine declines over time, booster shots are recommended.” To be eligible for the COVID-19 booster, you must be at least 18 years old and at least 6 months after the first Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series (or at least 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccination). .. “All three COVID vaccines are available for booster immunization and you don’t have to get the vaccine from the same manufacturer you received in the primary series,” Wenderos said. “There is a new recommendation called the’Mix and Match Model’that shows that if the booster is from another manufacturer, it may improve immunity. “The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the same formulation as the original vaccine. The Moderna booster shot is about half the dose of the primary vaccine. Once you receive the COVID booster shot, you can ensure that you have the right dose. , Be sure to share that information with the provider. “ “We recommend that everyone over the age of 18 get a COVID booster,” Powell said. “Booster shots increase antibody levels and enhance protection from viruses. Getting booster shots when we move during the holiday season and winter months to protect you and the people around you It will be important. We also know that vaccines are very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. “ The selected Tower Health Medical Group clinics provide both COVID shots and booster vaccinations to existing patients. Members of the community are encouraged to explore options for vaccination from other sources, including local pharmacies and local clinics. The vaccine distribution site is located at vacationines.gov and you can send your home zip code to 438829 or call the CDC hotline (800-232-0233). Remember to share the status of your COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot with your provider so that you can add the information to your medical record. The COVID-19 vaccine is another tool to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our region and across the country. Vaccination, as recommended by the CDC, reduces the spread of the virus, along with wearing a mask, increasing social distance, and hand hygiene.

