Quebec COVID-19: What You Need to Know on Monday
- Quebec reported on Sunday 1,753 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
- Since the pandemic began 466,443 Confirmed cases and 11,608 deaths.
- The hospital has 262 people (up 11 people), 68 of whom are in the intensive care unit (up 5 people).
- As of Friday, the state is in control of 13,898,636 The dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Eighty-seven percent of the state’s eligible population (aged 5+) are vaccinated once and 81% are vaccinated twice.
Note: Quebec immunization rates have been adjusted to include ages 5-11, resulting in a lower overall rate. Group vaccination began last week.
The Quebec Department of Health does not disclose the number of vaccines given on weekends and public holidays.
After declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 on Friday, Lakeshore General Hospital has strengthened its infection control measures and is continuing its epidemiological investigation.
No new positives were reported over the weekend.
In a statement, local health authorities CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal confirmed that less than five people were infected and all were double vaccinated. Did.
For confidentiality reasons, CIUSSS states that it is not possible to determine where the outbreak occurred in the hospital.
Omicron in Montreal
According to the public health department of Montreal, 14 cases of Omicron COVID-19 mutants are currently detected in the city, only 5 of which are associated with international travel.
They say it means that others got it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission.
News of the epidemic of this variant came as Quebec reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in about 11 months.
According to the latest federal modeling, Canada’s daily case count could reach 26,000 by mid-January, assuming that Omicron has three times the infection rate of Delta and becomes the predominant strain. Currently, the number of cases per day is about 3,300.
Omicron test at LaSalle
Public health in Montreal requires people who may have visited the LaSalle Community Center or Jim in Kirkland at certain times to be tested for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The two locations in question are Buzzfit Kirkland on 3240 Jean-Yves Street. Henri Remu Cultural Community Center Located on 7644 Édouard Street in Lazar.
Learn more about specific dates and test sites here..
Top COVID-19 Story
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- heat.
- A new or worsening cough.
- Dyspnea.
- Sudden loss of smell without stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal problems (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.).
- sore throat
- General muscle aches.
- headache.
- Malaise.
- Decreased appetite.
If you suspect you may be infected with COVID-19, the government calls 1-877-644-4545 and asks you to schedule an appointment at the screening clinic.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information about COVID-19 in the state here Information about the situation in Montreal here..
