How, what, and why we eat contributes to our mental health overall – The Oakland Press

How, what, and why we eat contributes to our mental health overall
Food, glory, food. If life is very simple and you can eat whatever you like without affecting your health. But, as my personal experience suggests, that is definitely not the case. Researchers and clinicians continue to unravel the complex relationships between food nutrition, our dietary behavior, and potential mental illness.
In particular, nutritional depletion can mimic many symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, stress intolerance, feeling sick, and sleeplessness. These potential relationships are important because one in four Americans has some degree of mental illness.
According to the National Psychiatric Family Alliance, nearly one in five Americans suffer from anxiety disorders and nearly seven percent suffer from major depression. One in ten Americans is taking antidepressants. Diet does not cure everything, but good nutrition helps alleviate and manage symptoms to help individuals lead a more successful life.
In our own work with individuals in the mental health care environment of the dwelling, as they move to greater independence in their living conditions, we have this new knowledge and the inhabitants lead a healthier and more fulfilling life. Apply many strategies that can help you.
Nutrition affects mood
One explanation for the role of nutrients in how we think and feel is that the foods we eat contain nutrients that are precursors of neurotransmitters or chemicals in the brain. about it. These neurotransmitters include: Serotonin; Colin, a precursor of acetylcholine; Various endorphins are peptide hormones that can relieve pain and create a positive mood. For example, high levels of dopamine can improve mood, alertness, and ability to cope with stress, while low levels are associated with high levels of depression and other mental health disorders.
as a whole, A diet containing protein, healthy fats and vegetables Complex and nutritious carbohydrates make you feel better and have fewer symptoms of depression. On the other hand, a diet high in refined processed foods is associated with an increased risk of depressive symptoms and a lower mood.
Diets containing refined processed foods are thought to cause inflammation, which can lead to disruption of biochemical processes throughout our body. These confusions can cause a variety of clinical problems, from diabetes and arteriosclerosis to cognitive and mental illness.I feel Inflammation itself can mediate depressive symptomsAccording to a study by Pharmaceutical Reviews of Emory University School of Medicine, the risk of clinical depression is 29% to 41% higher.
A familiar cause that we can easily recognize is the excess refined sugar found in many modern diets, which can cause a cascade of biochemical reactions and can cause chronic inflammation in the body. .. One study It was predicted that the higher the national dietary intake of refined sugar, the worse the two-year outcome of schizophrenia and the higher the prevalence of depression.
Take control
Food, both personally and socially, is often focused on eating unhealthy “comfortable food” that is always within easy reach. And as the holiday season goes into full swing, healthy food choices may not come to mind first.
It is important to use your nutritional knowledge and its relationship to mood and behavior for an overall approach to life. We need to make wise choices that are nutritionally satisfying. It shows progress in achieving important life goals, whether you continue to control your weight or improve your relationships with others.
Help is available in a variety of formats. You can look for classes and personal coaching to better understand the relationship with food, learn how to shop at a grocery store from a nutritional perspective, and plan a healthy and satisfying meal. increase. It restores the relationship between our body and mind, and activities involving exercise and meditation also help.
The result is a vibrant lifestyle that harmonizes a healthy mind and a healthy body.
Laura Leblanc is a nutritionist at the Rosehill Center, a residential psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation facility based in Holly, Michigan, providing comprehensive services to adults with severe mental illness. For more information, please visit: rosehillcenter.org..
