Health
16-year-old and 17-year-old COVID vaccine boosters coming to Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County, Michigan-Teenes will soon have access to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Washtenaw County, and Michigan health officials are concerned about Omicron variants and state hospital beds. We are urging you to do so in the midst of a surge in coronavirus patients.
The Washtenaw County Health Department will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for ages 16 and 17 on Tuesday, December 14. Emergency use authorization for teens It was provided by the US Food and Drug Administration last week.
Teens are eligible for booster 6 months after the second dose, but the timeline may be shorter for some. People with moderate or severe immunodeficiency, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some health professionals are doubling their efforts to promote vaccine boosters as research into the infectivity of Omicron variants continues. Recently detected for the first time in Michigan.. Authorities agree that Shot is also a way to relieve the rising tensions in hospitals in Michigan.
read more: Vaccination rates in Michigan are below the national average, putting a “disastrous” burden on hospitals.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said: In a statement on December 10th.
“Keeping children safe involves vaccination and boosting them, which reduces the burden on the health system so that they do not need urgent care. We recommend that all Missiganders over the age of 5 be vaccinated. Missiganders over the age of 16 will receive a booster as soon as they qualify after the initial dose. “
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for people under the age of 18.
Wide booster dose Available from pharmacies and other providers, And CDC are also recommended for people over the age of 18. The timing of booster immunization depends on the type of initial vaccine received.
read more: Washtenaw County to provide COVID vaccine boosters to everyone over the age of 18
The Washtenaw County Health Department is now 555 Towner St at the Ipsilanty Clinic. Requests reservations for all COVID vaccines made in. Create online Or call 734-544-6700.
In addition, county health authorities are hosting two pop-up vaccination events. One will take place on December 16th from noon to 3:00 pm at Whitmore Lake High School, 7430 Whitmore Lake Road. No reservation required.
Another event is 324 W. Main St in Manchester from 2 pm to 5 pm on Monday, December 20th. Scheduled at the Emanuel United Church of Christ in Christ, reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are also available.
details of Both events are available online..
For more information on COVID vaccination and booster immunization, see Washtenaw County Health Department. Click here for the vaccine page..
