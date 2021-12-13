Merck’s Covid pills can pose a risk to pregnant women





new Merck’s Covid-19 pill Raising expectations that the omicron variant of the coronavirus can change the outlook for treatment options for Americans at high risk of serious illness when it is causing a surge in cases in highly vaccinated European countries. I did. However, two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration’s expert committee voted narrowly to recommend the approval of a drug known as molnupiravir, the FDA is still considering applying for Merck. One of the biggest questions facing regulators is whether drugs can mutate human DNA in the process of disrupting the viral genes. Scientists are particularly worried about pregnant women, they said. This is because the drug affects fetal dividing cells and can theoretically cause birth defects. Members of the FDA Expert Committee expressed the same concerns at a public meeting on 30 November. “Would you like to reduce your mother’s risk by 30% while exposing your embryos and foetations to a much higher risk of harm from this drug?” Dr. James Hildress, President of Meharry Medical College, Tennessee, said at the conference. “My answer is no and there is no situation to advise pregnant women to take this medicine.”

FDA advisers also pointed out that the risks could extend to other patients, including men who want to be fathers, but those risks are not yet fully understood, and Merck in his own research said the drug. He said no evidence was found to cause DNA mutations. Importantly, molnupiravir is expected to act on Omicron. However, some European scientists and regulators are concerned that it is less effective than certain other treatments. Administration within 5 days of onset of symptoms has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 30%. This is what scientists know about how drugs work and their potential risks. How does Molnupiravir work? When the drug is processed in the body, it produces compounds that closely resemble one of the components of RNA, the genetic material in the coronavirus. This causes problems when the coronavirus makes a copy of itself. When the virus enters the cell and begins to replicate, the drug compound can slip into the virus’s RNA and insert errors that the virus cannot survive. “What Molnupiravir does is to disguise itself,” says Elizabeth Campbell, a structural biology expert at Rockefeller University. Research on coronavirus antiviral drugsSaid in an interview. “It can propagate errors that are scattered throughout the genome.”

Dr. Campbell said he made more and more mistakes and grinded the virus until it stopped. It helps the body fight infections and potentially saves the patient’s life. The problem is that the same compound that interferes with the replication of the viral genetic material can be converted to a compound that resembles a component of DNA. Some scientists are concerned that it can cause errors in the patient’s own DNA, or in the developing fetal DNA. “If the cell is replicating, it means that it has taken up and incorporated one version of the DNA building block from molnupiravir,” Dr. Campbell said. How serious is it? University of North Carolina Researcher Team Studying the use of molnupiravir in isolated hamster cells Over 32 days, we discovered that the drug induces mutations in DNA. The authors of the study write that these mutations “may contribute to the development of cancer or cause birth defects in the developing foetation or through uptake into sperm progenitor cells.” The drug targets only relatively sparsely divided cells in adults. This is at lower risk than other so-called mutagens such as radiation, which can damage the DNA of all types of cells. Still, Ronald Swanstrom, an HIV researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who led the study of hamster cells, said that adults have enough dividing cells to cause concern, for example, in the lining of the bones and intestines. He said he was. .. He also stated that men are constantly producing dividing sperm cells that can carry potential mutations.

“I don’t think anyone knows what this dose means for human outcomes,” said Dr. Swanstrom. “I hope it’s trivial, but I don’t think anyone knows.” and Letter against Dr. Swanstrom’s conclusion, Merck scientists said that hamster cells had been exposed to the drug for much longer than Covid’s patients. The company said testing the drug in rodents showed no signs of DNA mutations (also known as mutagenicity). Has been updated December 13, 2021, 8:03 am ET “We believe this molecule has a very low risk of mutagenicity,” said Dr. Roy Baines, Merck’s Chief Medical Officer, in an interview. “This drug is used for 5 days. The goal is to eradicate the virus quickly, which is not a long-term treatment.” Drew University biologist Brianne Barker said Merck should publish rodent data, but the short-term risk of treatment was reduced. She also said that isolated hamster cells are “slightly different from the cells actually found in living organisms,” making it difficult to know how serious a person’s danger is. What are the risks during pregnancy? Fetal cells are constantly dividing, increasing the risk of mutation.As a result, Merck Excludes pregnant and lactating females, And women who may become pregnant from their clinical trials. Dr. John Melers, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said: “You just start messing around with it, you could end up in a disaster.” Dr. Mellors said that high doses of the drug in pregnant rats can cause stunting and fetal death, Melk reported.

In the UK, health officials have stated that Merck pills should not be given to pregnant or lactating women. They advised that women of childbearing potential should use contraception while taking the drug and for the next 4 days. “I didn’t take this if I was pregnant,” said Dr. Campbell. “I’m probably going to say that the cells are still dividing and giving it to no one, children, teenagers, who are more differentiated.” Scientists said the old antivirals provided lessons for safe prescribing molnupiravir. In recent years, before the advent of powerful hepatitis C drugs, doctors frequently used tablets called ribavirin as part of a combination therapy to treat patients with hepatitis C. The FDA warns that ribavirin should not be given to pregnant females or their male partners and that pregnancy should be avoided during treatment and for the next few months. “Once you read the label, there’s no doubt that it will be paused,” said Dr. Ashwin Baragopal, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University who treats hepatitis C patients with ribavirin and is currently leading the study of molnupiravir. I did. “We paid attention to how we did that, but we wanted to wait for something better, so we didn’t avoid using it.”

How do scientists assess the benefits and risks of drugs? Within a few weeks, Pfizer is expected to receive a government green light on its own Covid pill, which is more effective than Merck and does not carry the risk of human DNA mutations.

However, molnupiravir is expected to be more readily available than Pfizer’s drug in the coming months when the country may face a new surge in cases caused by the Omicron mutant. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/5 The United States is approaching the death of 800,000 Covids. U.S. is on the verge of overtaking 800,000 deaths from the virus, And no group is suffering as much as older Americans. 75% of people who die in the United States are over 65 years old. One in 100 elderly Americans died of the virus. Vaccines are mandatory in Europe. The latest wave of pandemics is driving countries such as: Germany When Italy Imposing restrictions on selecting unvaccinated people.Countermeasures Rekindle the debate Over the government’s right to reduce personal freedom in the name of public health. “We have to do what we have now,” said Dr. Baragopal. According to scientists, the benefits of the drug can outweigh the risks as people grow older and at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill due to a coronavirus infection. Dr. Barker, for example, said that adults are more likely to accept the increased risk of mutations from exposure to sunlight. “In individuals who may be at particularly high risk for Covid’s disease, the risk may outweigh the risk of mutagenesis,” she said. “For young people who are planning to have children, or who are pregnant, they may want to take another drug.” Dr. Swanstrom, a researcher at the University of North Carolina, said he worked primarily on whether to talk about concerns that remain theoretical given the potential life-saving potential of the drug. “Should we overturn this concern and expect the best?” He said. “Or is it better to be open about concerns, understand the future path, and get some consensus about it?” “If the risk is really trivial, it would be a bad mistake not to give it,” he added. What’s next? Scientists have urged Merck to publish the full findings of rodents studies investigating the risk of DNA mutations. Some experts also sought to allow researchers to study the long-term health outcomes of people receiving molnupiravir. The data may indicate at a higher rate than expected whether people taking the drug will develop cancer or have children with birth defects.

Merck executives told the FDA Advisory Board that they would establish a surveillance program to monitor women taking molnupiravir during pregnancy. (Even if not officially approved by this group, women may take medication before they know they are pregnant.) Scientists said vaccination is the safest and most effective way to reduce the risk of Covid, while antivirals will continue to be an important tool for coping with the late pandemics. Matthias Gette, a professor at the University of Alberta in Canada, said: I studied Molnupiravir.. The risk is high for future epidemics as well. Molnupiravir can act against many other viruses such as SARS and influenza. However, scientists said there are some signs that the drug needs to be used at higher doses against other viruses, making it increasingly urgent to understand the risks. “You can use this for the next epidemic on the second day,” said Dr. Swanstrom. “At the very least, you need to be in a position to understand the implications of long-term use of this drug.” Rebecca Robins Report that contributed.

