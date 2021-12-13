University of Michigan publishes COVID safety guidance to the school community prior to winter vacation





Ann Arbor – The University of Michigan has issued guidance to students, faculty, and staff to prevent COVID-19 infection during their next school break. While many will travel and gather for vacations, UM staff are calling on members of the school community to implement some preventative strategies. “COVID-19 case activity on campus has returned to the high levels seen before the Thanksgiving break,” said Robert Ernst, vice president of student life and director of the Campus Health Response Committee. Said in a news release. “With the growing presence of Omicron variants in the United States, Michigan is now in good health as it is paired with many members of the community who are planning to return to permanent residence or travel abroad during breaks. I want to remind everyone of the important preventive strategies for. “ Currently, UM’s COVID vaccination policy does not require you to get a COVID booster shot, but authorities strongly recommend that anyone over the age of 16 get a booster. The schedule is University health services When Michigan medicine.. Local pharmacies also offer booster reservations. advertisement Most international travel requires a negative COVID test or proof of recovery prior to each flight, but domestic flights do not. UM encourages vaccinated individuals traveling around the country to be tested before and after flight, and unvaccinated individuals will receive additional testing both before and during the week before returning to campus. Receive. All overseas travelers Register your trip in the school’s travel register.. If you have an overseas travel plan, please consider it. UM considerations for international travel in COVID-19 documents.. Prior to the vacation trip, the Campus Health Response Committee made the following recommendations for campus gatherings: advertisement Please comply with the UM Face Cover Policy.

Minimize unmasked interactions at events, including eating and drinking, unless it can be done in a socially distant way.

Restrict participation in the event to UM community members only.

Check guests with Responsi BLUE. “UM is a highly vaccinated community, with 98% of students and faculty members and 91% of staff confirmed to be fully vaccinated, but case studies have shown breakthrough infections. It has been shown to be, “reads the UM news release.

